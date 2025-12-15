Premier League 2025-26: Woltemade Own-Goal Settles Tense Tyne-Wear Derby As Sunderland Beat Magpies At Stadium Of Light

Nick Woltemade's bizarre own-goal gifted Sunderland a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in a tense Tyne-Wear derby at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland Vs Newcastle
Woltemade watches as his header flies beyond Aaron Ramsdale Photo: Opta
Nick Woltemade's bizarre own-goal gifted Sunderland a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in a tense Tyne-Wear derby.

The Newcastle striker headed beyond Aaron Ramsdale early in the second half to give the hosts local bragging rights at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Both sides were generally lacking attacking quality for long periods of the Premier League's first North-East derby for almost 10 years.

Dan Ballard headed over just before half-time, moments after Newcastle defender Dan Burn limped off injured.

Sunderland raised the roof just 59 seconds into the second half when Woltemade unwittingly diverted Nordi Mukiele's cross in via the underside of the crossbar.

Wilson Isidor also called Ramsdale into action from a tight angle, but the visitors struggled to generate a response at the other end of the field.

Substitute Yoane Wissa narrowly avoided contact with Jacob Murphy's inviting cross, but that was as close as they came to the equaliser, with the Stadium of Light erupting with joy as the final whistle blew.

Data Debrief: A Perfect 10 Unbeaten For Black Cats

Sunderland extended their unbeaten league run against Newcastle to 10 matches (W7 D3), making it the second such streak in the history of the fixture, after Newcastle went 10 without defeat between 1985 and 1997.

The derby was settled by only the second own-goal seen when the two sides have met in the Premier League, after Demba Ba put through his own net in the 1-1 draw in October 2012.

Newcastle have now failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last nine Premier League games, equalling their longest run without one in the competition under Eddie Howe.

None of Sunderland's 11 starters in this match were English players, the first time that has occurred for either side in a Premier League Tyne-Wear derby.

The Black Cats took their points tally to 26 after 16 games, their joint-most at this stage of a top-flight campaign (also 26 in 2000-01).

