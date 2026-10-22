The source further explained Khan’s view on patriotism, saying, “Love for your country should be felt, expressed and celebrated every single day. For us, whichever day the film releases is a patriotic day. Just like you don't love your mother only on Mother's Day, you cannot limit your love for your nation to Independence Day or Republic Day. True love, whether for your mother or your motherland, goes beyond symbolic gestures. It is something you carry in your heart every single day.”