Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi is reportedly avoiding both major national holiday release windows.
The Battle of Galwan film is awaiting CBFC clearance amid reported delays.
A source says Maatrubhumi focuses on family bonds and friendships beyond warfare.
Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but the film is reportedly not targeting Republic Day or Independence Day for its theatrical release. An industry source told India Today that Khan believes the film’s patriotic message can connect with audiences on any day, amid speculation that the makers were considering a January 26 release.
According to the source, the actor is not looking to capitalise on a national holiday to draw audiences to cinemas. The film’s release date remains unannounced as the makers await censor
Why Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi is not eyeing a national holiday
The source said, “Maatrubhumi could have chosen August 15 or January 26 to release the film, as those would have been ideal occasions. But Salman Khan strongly believes that patriotism is not something to be celebrated on just one particular day.”
The source further explained Khan’s view on patriotism, saying, “Love for your country should be felt, expressed and celebrated every single day. For us, whichever day the film releases is a patriotic day. Just like you don't love your mother only on Mother's Day, you cannot limit your love for your nation to Independence Day or Republic Day. True love, whether for your mother or your motherland, goes beyond symbolic gestures. It is something you carry in your heart every single day.”
The decision means the film will not be aiming for the August 15 window either, despite the box-office appeal of national holidays.
What is Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi about?
The source also said that Maatrubhumi is not intended to be a conventional war saga. Although the Battle of Galwan forms the backdrop, the story reportedly focuses on family bonds, fragile relationships and friendships.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh. Its Indo-China storyline has reportedly drawn the censor board’s attention, with the clearance process contributing to the delay. Originally scheduled for April 17, 2026, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is yet to receive a confirmed release date.
The makers have not officially announced their final plans.