What Dhruv Rathee said about Maatrubhumi

Rathee alleged that the government was reluctant to allow the film to be released in its original form. He said, “Ek film aa rahi thi Salman Khan ki, jismein China ke khilaaf kuch cheezein thi. Aur sarkaar ki itni himmat nahi ho rahi ki us film ko release hone de” (There was a Salman Khan film that had some things against China. The government didn’t have the courage to allow the film to be released).