Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Trailer Drop Date Revealed

Salman Khan's next release is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.
The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan.
The trailer reportedly drops this Friday.
Salman Khan fans have reason to celebrate as the trailer for his war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, is reportedly set to drop this Friday at a grand Mumbai event. Following the buzz spawned by track releases Teri Sexy Beauty and Jai Hind, the makers aim to leverage the ongoing festive momentum, though official confirmation from the production house remains pending.
Spanning nearly five minutes, the trailer reportedly ranks among the longest in Indian cinema history, offering an extended glimpse into the war drama alongside other marathon teasers like Singham Again (4:58) and Ramayana: Part 1 (4:15). It has received a CBFC U/A 16+ rating, requiring parental guidance for viewers under 16.
Backed by Salman Khan Films, the war drama features Salman Khan starring as Colonel Santosh Babu, the 16 Bihar Regiment officer who led Indian forces during the border disengagement standoff. The ensemble cast also includes Chitrangda Singh, Prashant Tamang, Ankur Bhatia, and Abhilash Chaudhary.
Changes From Battle Of Galwan
Produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year. Originally based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film reportedly ditched all references to China after reshoots. The film was supposed to release in in April but got delayed owing to these revisions.
The project was initially announced in July 2025 under the older title. It is said that its pre-production activities got underway in 2024.
In March 2026, the makers renamed it Maatrubhumi, giving the film a fresh identity before its release.