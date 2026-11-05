Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Trailer Drop Date Revealed

Changes From Battle Of Galwan



Produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year. Originally based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film reportedly ditched all references to China after reshoots. The film was supposed to release in in April but got delayed owing to these revisions.