Kartik Aaryan makes his production debut with Kabir Khan's Ladaku.
Birla Studios backs the film alongside Kabir Khan Entertainment and Dopamine Studios.
Ladaku reunites the Chandu Champion team for a June 2027 release.
Kartik Aaryan is reuniting with Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan for his next film, titled Ladaku. The project marks a new milestone for the actor as he makes his debut as a producer under his banner, Dopamine Studios. Backed by Birla Studios and Kabir Khan Entertainment, the film is being described by its makers as an inspiring family entertainer centred on ambition, determination and hope.
Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan reunite for Ladaku
The makers have described Ladaku as a “heart-tugging, inspiring” film. It is also being positioned as an “another emotional, heartwarming, family-entertainer” in the vein of Kabir Khan's earlier films, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83. While the plot details remain under wraps, Birla Studios, led by Ananya Birla, said the story would explore “ambition, grit and hope.”
Kartik and Kabir previously worked together on the 2024 sports drama Chandu Champion, based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist. The film followed Petkar's journey against considerable odds and earned Kartik considerable praise for his performance. It also won him his first National Film Award for Best Actor, which he shared with Malayalam actor Mammootty for Bramayugam at the 72nd National Film Awards.
Kartik Aaryan's producer debut and upcoming films
With Ladaku, Kartik is stepping into film production through Dopamine Studios, the banner he launched earlier this year. The film will be produced by Birla Studios and Kabir Khan Entertainment, with Kartik's production house also attached to the project.
The actor has another film, Captain India, in the pipeline. Directed by Shimit Amin, known for Chak De! India and Ab Tak Chhappan, it is backed by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios, alongside Dopamine Studios. Captain India is also expected to arrive in 2027.
Ladaku will release worldwide in theatres on June 18, 2027, Birla Studios announced on Wednesday. The film will bring Kartik and Kabir together again after their previous collaboration and give audiences their next story after Chandu Champion.