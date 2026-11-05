Ramayana X Review: Netizens Hail Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-Starrer; Call It 'Cinematic Masterpiece' And 'Visual Spectacle'

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the much-awaited movie of the year, finally took over the big screens today, November 5. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film boasts a stellar cast, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash in lead roles. Several theatres across the country were reportedly housefull during the early morning shows. Fans flocked to theatres to watch the first day, first show (FDFS) of the epic drama.