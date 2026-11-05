Ramayana X Review: Netizens Hail Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-Starrer; Call It 'Cinematic Masterpiece' And 'Visual Spectacle'

Ramayana: Part One finally hit the theatres on November 5.
The early reviews are out on X and it has opened to a positive response.
Netizens are praising the performances, music and VFX of the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer.
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the much-awaited movie of the year, finally took over the big screens today, November 5. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film boasts a stellar cast, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash in lead roles. Several theatres across the country were reportedly housefull during the early morning shows. Fans flocked to theatres to watch the first day, first show (FDFS) of the epic drama.
Ramayana: Part 1 also had paid preview screenings across India on November 4. Early reviews are out on X (formerly Twitter), and it has mostly received positive reactions nationwide.
Ramayana first review out on X
Netizens have been praising the grand visual spectacle and stellar performances. One user called Ramayana a "grand cinematic experience with beautiful visuals, powerful performances and an emotional story."
The X user also lauded the background music and action scenes. On the pros, the user called the visuals, performances and music great. Highlighting the cons, he called it "slow pacing, some boring scenes and uneven storytelling."
"Overall, a decent watch with some impressive moments, but it could have been better."
One user called it "average" and pointed out the highlights, calling the VFX outstanding, praising Yash episodes and the Jatayu sequence. The user also heaped praise on the music, Ranbir and Ram-Sita's emotions. He cited "unexciting story/drama and lengthy runtime as the drawbacks.
Another user, praising Ramayana, commented that it is visually India’s best yet and called it even better than Kalki 2898 AD. He called Ranbir Kapoor the "biggest asset with excellent screen presence". He was also all praise for Yash but called Sai Pallavi a "huge letdown, bland and couldn’t emote for a big part of the movie."
One user calling it "average" wrote "the storytelling lacks freshness, and several scenes feel stretched rather than engaging."
Many called it a "cinematic masterpiece" with "breathtaking visuals, extraordinary storytelling and powerhouse performances". Some called it a once-in-a-generation theatrical experience.
Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Indira Krishnan, among others, round out the cast.
Ramayana is predicted to earn around Rs 100-120 crore on Day 1 and will encash due to extended Diwali weekend. It might also cross the lifetime collections of some of the major blockbusters of 2026.