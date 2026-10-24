Ramayana 2 may miss Diwali 2027 as reports point to additional filming.
The sequel’s Lord Rama-Ravana battle reportedly needs more time to complete.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend arrives in theatres on November 5, 2026.
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana is days away from its theatrical debut, but reports about the sequel have raised questions over the franchise’s release plans. While the first instalment is gearing up for its big-screen launch, Ramayana Part 2 may require additional time to complete its ambitious sequences, potentially pushing it beyond its planned festive release window.
Why could Ramayana Part 2 be delayed?
According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the sequel needs more shooting time, particularly for its large-scale action sequences. The second instalment will feature the epic battle between Lord Rama and Ravana, which is expected to be central to the film’s spectacle.
A source close to the entertainment portal said, “Ramayana is an emotion for Namit Malhotra, and he is leaving no stone unturned to present the Indian audience with a cinema-watching experience like never before.”
The source added, “While the first part is set to release in a couple of days from now, the second instalment needs some more shooting time.”
Explaining the scale of the sequel, the source further said, “As everyone knows, the real scale of Ramayana is in the second part, where the war actually unfolds.”
The report suggests that director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra are prioritising the execution of the action scenes, even if this means extending production. However, the makers have not officially confirmed any change to the release schedule. The film’s revised date could reportedly be revealed in the post-credit scene of the first instalment.
When will Ramayana Part 1 release?
The first instalment, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. Shot using IMAX cameras, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Until the production team makes an official announcement, the reported delay for Ramayana Part 2 remains unconfirmed.