Prince Yadav In, Mayank Yadav Out! India Make Tactical Change In 2nd T20I Vs New Zealand

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
Published at:

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Playing XI: India have made two changes to their lineup for the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, October 24. Check out the confirmed playing XI.

image Prefer on Google
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI cricket at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium-Prince Yadav
India's Prince Yadav prepares to bowls a delivery during the second ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Summary of this article

  • India have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I against New Zealand.

  • Shreyas Iyer announced two changes to the playing XI.

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play in place of Ishan Kishan, and Prince Yadav comes in for Mayank Yadav.

India have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, October 24.

Captain Shreyas Iyer announced two changes to the playing XI. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been included after Ishan Kishan was forced out of the match due to an injury.

In another change, Prince Yadav replaces Mayank Yadav in the XI. Mayank's last outing against New Zealand was far from pleasing, as he was smashed for 40 runs in his four overs.

While announcing the changes, Iyer said: "Ishan is injured, so Vaibhav comes in for him. Prince comes in for Mayank, which is just a tactical change. He is going to bat at number three (referring to Vaibhav's batting position)."

India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd T20I

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories