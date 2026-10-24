India have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I against New Zealand.
Shreyas Iyer announced two changes to the playing XI.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play in place of Ishan Kishan, and Prince Yadav comes in for Mayank Yadav.
India have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, October 24.
Captain Shreyas Iyer announced two changes to the playing XI. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been included after Ishan Kishan was forced out of the match due to an injury.
In another change, Prince Yadav replaces Mayank Yadav in the XI. Mayank's last outing against New Zealand was far from pleasing, as he was smashed for 40 runs in his four overs.
While announcing the changes, Iyer said: "Ishan is injured, so Vaibhav comes in for him. Prince comes in for Mayank, which is just a tactical change. He is going to bat at number three (referring to Vaibhav's batting position)."
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav