Ramayana: Part One Lands JioHotstar Pay-Per-View OTT Deal

“’Ramayana’ is one of India’s greatest civilizational treasures – a story that has shaped our conscience, inspired our imagination, and guided the way we live for centuries,” said Nita M. Ambani, chair of JioStar. “As India enters a new era of storytelling, we have an extraordinary opportunity to carry our cultural legacy forward. At JioHotstar, our vision is to use technology to bring the finest stories within reach of every Indian. It is our privilege to present this grand cinematic vision of ‘Ramayana’ to families across the country, and introduce a new generation to its eternal values of duty, love, courage, and goodness.”