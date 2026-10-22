Ramayana: Part One Lands JioHotstar Pay-Per-View OTT Deal

Ramayana: Part One releases in theatres on November 5.
Post the theatrical release, it will drop on JioHotstar under the pay-per-view model.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead Nitesh Tiwari's epic adaptation.
Following its theatrical release, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, will have its OTT premiere as a standalone pay-per-view release on JioHotstar. Marking a platform first, the licensing deal with Prime Focus Studios will allow Indian viewers to rent the epic on demand in the best supported quality across devices.
Ramayana Locks Pay-Per-View OTT Deal
Slated for a worldwide release on Nov. 5 ahead of Diwali, the film will premiere in IMAX 3D and six languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English. Touted as one of India's most expensive productions, the saga unites legendary composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, while Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery have worked on production design. Terry Notary and Guy Norris choreographed the action.
“’Ramayana’ is one of India’s greatest civilizational treasures – a story that has shaped our conscience, inspired our imagination, and guided the way we live for centuries,” said Nita M. Ambani, chair of JioStar. “As India enters a new era of storytelling, we have an extraordinary opportunity to carry our cultural legacy forward. At JioHotstar, our vision is to use technology to bring the finest stories within reach of every Indian. It is our privilege to present this grand cinematic vision of ‘Ramayana’ to families across the country, and introduce a new generation to its eternal values of duty, love, courage, and goodness.”
Ramayana Cast Details
Backed by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the upcoming two-part Ramayana spectacle will hit global theaters on November 5, 2026, with its second chapter following in Diwali 2027. The saga is anchored by Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman), supported by a powerhouse cast featuring Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh.
Namit Malhotra, the producer and filmmaker who founded DNEG and is its CEO, insisted that the film should be watched in its premium IMAX formats but also welcomed alternatives in view of India's available resources.
“Our country’s cinema infrastructure cannot reach everyone who holds this epic close,” Malhotra said. “’Ramayana’ belongs to every Indian, and our ambition must reflect that. JioHotstar has time and again shown how technology can bring a nation together through its sports and entertainment offering. That made them a natural partner to take Ramayana into people’s hands and living rooms, after its theatrical run.”
Sony Pictures will handle global distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will oversee distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.