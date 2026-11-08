Ramayana Part One hit the screens on November 5, 2026.
Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman in the epic drama, has shared his thoughts on Nitesh Tiwari's film.
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has been received well by critics and audiences alike. Several celebs, including SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Mahesh Babu and Mahesh Bhatt, heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's film. Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic drama, has also watched the film and has shared his review.
We got a glimpse of Sunny as Hanuman in the end-credit scene of Ramayana Part One.
Sunny Deol reviews Ramayana Part One
On Saturday, taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny, 69, shared his thoughts after watching Ramayana.
“I’ve just come back from watching my Ramayana, and I liked it very, very much! I want every Indian to go and watch it because this film is no less than any Hollywood movie. In fact, I’d say it’s even better,” the Gadar star said in a video and shared it with the caption: “Jai Shree Ram.”
He also lauded the visual effects of Namit Malhotra and Yash's backed magnum opus. “Every actor has done very good work. So, I request — not request, I insist — all of you to go and watch the film. Jai Shree Ram,” he added.
About Ramayana
Ramayana Part 1 was released on November 5 and opened to a phenomenal start. The first part ends with Lord Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) and Lakshman (Ravie Dubey) finding out through Jatayu (voiced by Anupam Kher) that Ravana (Yash) has kidnapped Sita (Sai Pallavi) to Lanka.
The post-credit scene ends with Hanuman chanting, “Jai Shree Ram.” He is said to have a longer screen time in Ramayana Part 2, scheduled to hit the screens in 2028.
The film also stars Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi, among others.
Meanwhile, the makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have warned of strict action against recording the movie and posting the clips online. It issued the notice on social media, saying that offenders could face criminal, civil and contempt proceedings without further notice.