Scene Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya's Film Crosses ₹80 Crore Worldwide, Beats Vishwanath And Sons

Scene has crossed ₹80 crore in worldwide gross after its second day.
The Jithu Madhavan-directed Tamil-Telugu film collected ₹20.25 crore net in India on Saturday.
Overseas earnings rose to over ₹35 crore.
Tamil-Telugu film Scene, which hit the theatres on November 6, has earned over ₹80 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), moving past Suriya's earlier release Vishwanath and Sons at the same stage of its run. Here are the details of Scene's box office collections in India and worldwide.
Scene box office collection Day 2
The Jithu Madhavan-directed film collected an India net of ₹20.25 crore from 5,687 shows on Saturday, helped by the Diwali festive period.
The film's cumulative India net has reached ₹39.40 crore and its domestic gross stands at ₹45.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
The overseas market brought in ₹18 crore on Saturday, taking the total overseas gross to ₹35.75 crore. Scene's worldwide gross stands at ₹81.50 crore after a stronger second day at the box office.
Suriya's previous release Vishwanath and Sons was stronger in India at the same point. By the end of its second day, the film had accumulated an India net collection of ₹37.60 crore and had collected ₹22.25 crore on Day 2 from 5,157 shows. Its Tamil version contributed ₹13.50 crore through 3,226 screenings. The Telugu version generated ₹8.75 crore from 1,931 shows. By the close of day two, its India gross had climbed to ₹43.47 crore. The overseas haul rose by ₹17 crore on Day 2 to ₹31 crore in total, which took worldwide gross to ₹74.47 crore.
Scene occupancy and sales
Ticket sales stayed firm. An estimated 1,498,736 tickets were sold on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 2,930,230 tickets, while theatre occupancy improved from the opening day.
The Tamil 2D version posted overall occupancy of 70.06% on Saturday. Morning screenings stood at 50.85%, afternoon shows at 73.23%, evening shows at 72.46% and night shows at 83.69%. The Telugu 2D version recorded overall occupancy of 58.23%.
Morning screenings were at 35.36%, afternoon shows at 60.55%, evening shows at 55.45% and night shows at 67.82%. Night screenings were the strongest slot for both versions.
Domestic market breakdown
Tamil led the India business. The Tamil version generated Rs 16.50 crore from 4,324 shows with occupancy of 65.1%, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 3.75 crore from 1,363 screenings with occupancy of 54.1%. India gross for Saturday reached Rs 23.50 crore. Tamil Nadu was the biggest market at Rs 11.75 crore, followed by Kerala at Rs 4.75 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 4.35 crore. Karnataka contributed Rs 2.25 crore and the remaining Indian markets brought in Rs 40 lakh. The split shows the film's strongest pull came from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with added support from Telugu-speaking markets.
Scene also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen K. Gafoor.