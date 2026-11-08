Scene Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya's Film Crosses ₹80 Crore Worldwide, Beats Vishwanath And Sons

Suriya's previous release Vishwanath and Sons was stronger in India at the same point. By the end of its second day, the film had accumulated an India net collection of ₹37.60 crore and had collected ₹22.25 crore on Day 2 from 5,157 shows. Its Tamil version contributed ₹13.50 crore through 3,226 screenings. The Telugu version generated ₹8.75 crore from 1,931 shows. By the close of day two, its India gross had climbed to ₹43.47 crore. The overseas haul rose by ₹17 crore on Day 2 to ₹31 crore in total, which took worldwide gross to ₹74.47 crore.