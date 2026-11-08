Ramayana Part One box office collection: Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has been unstoppable since its first day of release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the epic drama has crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. In India, it is yet to cross ₹200 crore. The film was released in theatres on November 5. Have a look at the Ramayana box office collection on Day 3.