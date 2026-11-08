Ramayana Part One is inching closer to the ₹200 crore mark in India.
Worldwide, it has stormed past the ₹370 crore milestone.
The epic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles.
Ramayana Part One box office collection: Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has been unstoppable since its first day of release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the epic drama has crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. In India, it is yet to cross ₹200 crore. The film was released in theatres on November 5. Have a look at the Ramayana box office collection on Day 3.
Ramayana Part One box office collection India
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 3, Ramayana banked an estimated Rs ₹69.80 crore net at the Indian box office across 23,696 shows.
Ranbir's film opened at ₹64.85 crore, followed by Rs ₹48.05 crore on Day 2, taking the net collections to ₹182.70 crore (₹218.25 crore gross).
Hindi version contributed ₹53 crore from 19,927 shows, Kannada version raked in ₹6.30 crore from 907 shows, Telugu contributed ₹6 crore from 1,586 shows, Tamil raked in ₹2.50 crore from 683 shows and Malayalam version collected ₹2 crore from 593 shows.
Across 13 regions, Hindi (3D) averaged 44.2% on Day 3, with Chennai (85.0%) and Bengaluru (83.3%).
Ramayana worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected ₹60 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to ₹157.25 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Ramayana stands at ₹375.50 crore.
About Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is made as a two-part cinematic adaptation of Valmiki's Hindu epic. Made on a whopping budget of ₹4000 crore, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
The film also stars Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta, among others, in significant roles.