Ramayana debuted in cinemas on November 5.
The epic drama starred Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.
It took a great start at the box office.
Ramayana: Part One Box Office: Releasing in the festive season, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's epic drama kicked off its theatrical run with a massive opening, raking in over ₹60 crore across India on Day 1. The pre-Diwali release is not just one of the most high-profile Bollywood films of all time, but also among the biggest festive releases pan-India this year.
Ramayana box office collection Day 1
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend witnessed houseful shows on Thursday (November 5) morning in many parts of India. While the advance bookings failed to beat Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 which was released earlier this year, Nitesh Tiwari's film still had a bumper opening.
According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, Ramayana earned a net of ₹64.85 crore (₹77.50 crore) across 25,200 shows, with the Hindi version contributing the highest number, ₹47.50 crore from 20,678 shows. The Kannada version collected ₹7.25 crore from 1,197 shows. Telugu language contributed ₹6 crore from 1,776 shows, Tamil was ₹2.60 crore from 992 shows and Malayalam raked in ₹1.50 crore from 557 shows.
Ramayana worldwide box office
Sony Pictures distributed the film internationally, reportedly on 70,000 screens worldwide. Ramayana grossed ₹127.50 crore at the worldwide box office. Its day-one overseas haul was under $5.5 million. Of this, $1.5 million came from the paid previews in North America.
Fails to beat Adipurush and Dhurandhar 2
Ramayana outperformed Dhurandhar's Day 1 collection. The Ranveer Singh film debuted with ₹28 crore net last year. Namit Malhotra and Yash-backed magnum opus also beat the opening-day hauls of blockbusters such as Pathaan (₹57 crore), Animal (₹63 crore), and Drishyam 2 (₹62 crore). However, it failed to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (₹75 crore) and Dhurandhar 2 (₹102 crore).
It also failed to beat the Day 1 haul of Prabhas' Adipurush (₹86.75 crore), which was a box office disaster.
About Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is a two-part film with a reported budget of ₹4000 crore.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi is seen as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The second part is set for Diwali 2028.
Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi, among others, play pivotal roles.