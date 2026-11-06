Ramayana: Part One Box Office: Releasing in the festive season, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's epic drama kicked off its theatrical run with a massive opening, raking in over ₹60 crore across India on Day 1. The pre-Diwali release is not just one of the most high-profile Bollywood films of all time, but also among the biggest festive releases pan-India this year.