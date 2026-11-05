India Vs Sri Lanka ODI Shifted! Match Moves Out Of Delhi, Visakhapatnam Slated To Host 1st Encounter Of Series

India’s ODI series opener against Sri Lanka will now be played in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026
The match has been moved from Delhi to the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
The Delhi and District Cricket Association requested the venue change
India will open its ODI series against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam on December 13 instead of Delhi on Thursday (November 5, 2026). The match will now be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026.
The opener is part of Sri Lanka's tour of India for three ODIs and as many T20Is starting December 13. The venue switch reflects concerns around weather and stadium readiness, with the first match moved out of the capital.
Venue Change Reasons
The venue change followed a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association. Potential weather disruption in Delhi was cited as one reason for shifting the game away from the capital.
Renovation work at the Feroz Shah Kotla, now Arun Jaitley Stadium, was also cited. The outfield is being relaid at the venue, which affected its readiness for the December 13 fixture.
Air pollution in the national capital is usually on the higher side and Delhi's air pollution levels are typically high, which added to concerns about staging the match there at that time of year.
BCCI Confirms Shift
The board confirmed it in a release.
"The venue change has been made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work at the stadium. The match will now be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026," the BCCI reported in a release