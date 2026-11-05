India Vs Sri Lanka ODI Shifted! Match Moves Out Of Delhi, Visakhapatnam Slated To Host 1st Encounter Of Series

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Published at:

India’s ODI series opener against Sri Lanka on December 13, 2026, has been shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam after a DDCA request, with the BCCI citing weather concerns and renovation work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

image Prefer on Google
Arun Jaitley Stadium
India’s ODI series opener against Sri Lanka moved out from Arun Jaitley Stadium. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • India’s ODI series opener against Sri Lanka will now be played in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026

  • The match has been moved from Delhi to the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium

  • The Delhi and District Cricket Association requested the venue change

India will open its ODI series against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam on December 13 instead of Delhi on Thursday (November 5, 2026). The match will now be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026.

The opener is part of Sri Lanka's tour of India for three ODIs and as many T20Is starting December 13. The venue switch reflects concerns around weather and stadium readiness, with the first match moved out of the capital.

Venue Change Reasons

Delhi asked for the move.

The venue change followed a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association. Potential weather disruption in Delhi was cited as one reason for shifting the game away from the capital.

Renovation work at the Feroz Shah Kotla, now Arun Jaitley Stadium, was also cited. The outfield is being relaid at the venue, which affected its readiness for the December 13 fixture.

Air pollution in the national capital is usually on the higher side and Delhi's air pollution levels are typically high, which added to concerns about staging the match there at that time of year.

Related Content
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
On This Day: MS Dhoni Announced His Arrival With Iconic 183-Run Knock Against Sri Lanka - BCCI
England meet Sri Lanka in the final round-robin match of the tri-series in Pakistan on Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. - englandcricket/X
India's Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

BCCI Confirms Shift

The board confirmed it in a release.

"The venue change has been made following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), in view of the potential weather disruption and the proposed renovation work at the stadium. The match will now be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 13, 2026," the BCCI reported in a release

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories