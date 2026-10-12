BCCI denies reports of shifting the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI from Delhi to Ahmedabad
Secretary Devajit Saikia confirms no decision has been made to change the venue
Delhi remains the scheduled venue for the series opener on December 13, 2026
India’s upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka has attracted attention even before the teams take the field, with questions emerging over the venue of the opening ODI. The match is part of India’s 2026-27 home season, which features several international fixtures across the country.
Recent reports suggested that the contest could be moved from New Delhi to Ahmedabad, creating uncertainty over the original schedule. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now responded to the speculation, clarifying its position on the proposed venue change.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Dismisses Venue Change Reports
BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia has rejected reports claiming that the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be shifted from Delhi to Ahmedabad.
“Reports suggesting that the India–Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI,” Saikia said.
The speculation emerged amid reports of renovation work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, which raised doubts about the venue’s availability for the December fixture. Some reports suggested that Ahmedabad could host the match instead.
More to follow...