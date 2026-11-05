A.

India's diplomacy with China cannot be dismissed as a failure. Agreements since 1993 maintained relative border peace for nearly three decades, facilitating trade and political engagement. However, the nature of border confrontations changed over time.

Depsang (2013) and Chumar (2014) exposed weaknesses in border management; Doklam (2017), eastern Ladakh (2020), Tawang in 2022 and renewed confrontations in Arunachal Pradesh in 2026 reflected persistent border tensions amid China's growing strategic assertiveness backed by rapidly expanding economic, technological, and military capabilities. Beyond Beijing's objections to India's 2019 reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh, China's concerns over India's growing strategic partnerships with the US and Japan, and the revival of the Quad in 2017, may also have influenced its calculations.

An equally neglected dimension is the sharp divide in public perceptions between the two countries. Buddhism and ancient civilisational ties sustain spiritual and cultural affinity towards India among large sections of Chinese society. However, Indian public perceptions of China remain largely negative, shaped by the legacy of the 1962 war, recurring border disputes and Beijing's strategic partnership with Pakistan.

Recognising this deficit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first China visit in May 2015, brought chief ministers, mayors and other local political leaders to launch the India-China State/Provincial Leaders' Forum with Premier Li Keqiang. It sought to extend engagement beyond national capitals to states, cities and citizens. Unfortunately, the initiative did not develop into sustained engagement. Relations between great civilisations require more than summit diplomacy, military deterrence and trade; they demand deeper societal connections and mutual understanding.