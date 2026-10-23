Why The India-China Border Dispute Over Arunachal Pradesh Remains Unresolved

ITBP chief Shatrujeet Kapur has confirmed continuing face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops at several locations along the Arunachal Pradesh frontier
India’s decision to standardise the names of 27 geographical features in August prompted fresh objections from Beijing, which continues to claim the region as South Tibet
The dispute remains unresolved because India recognises the McMahon Line as the basis of the eastern boundary, while China rejects it; diplomatic mechanisms have helped manage tensions but have not produced a final settlement
India-China tensions along the Arunachal Pradesh frontier have resurfaced after Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Shatrujeet Kapur confirmed on Thursday that face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops were continuing at several locations. The remarks followed reports of a stand-off in the Asaphila area since late July and came two months after Beijing objected to India’s formal naming of 27 geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh.
The dispute over the names reflects a deeper disagreement over sovereignty. India regards Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of the country, while China calls the region “Zangnan”, or South Tibet, and rejects what it describes as India’s establishment of the state. Beijing said in August that India’s naming exercise was “illegal, null and void” and would not change its claim to the territory.
Neither the latest face-offs nor the competing naming exercises have resolved the underlying boundary question. Instead, they illustrate how the dispute continues to surface through military encounters, maps, official statements and infrastructure development, despite repeated efforts to manage tensions along the frontier.
Why Has The Dispute Resurfaced?
Kapur said on Thursday that confrontations had occurred at several locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border in the preceding days and were continuing. The ITBP chief also referred to the role of the force’s newly raised Shaurya commandos and called for greater investment in weapons modernisation, drones and counter-drone systems.
Separately, media reports citing government sources described a stand-off near Asaphila, close to Taksing, and reported that Chinese troops had pitched tents near Maja in Upper Subansiri district. Those specific accounts should be distinguished from Kapur’s broader public confirmation of continuing face-offs.
The military developments followed India’s August announcement that it had formally identified 27 geographical places and features in Arunachal Pradesh on Survey of India maps. The list included passes, land areas, a lake and a monument. The Ministry of Home Affairs said the exercise, undertaken with the state government, was intended to facilitate accurate identification and public awareness of the locations.
China responded three days later. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing did not recognise the state of Arunachal Pradesh and maintained that the region belonged to China. India rejected the objection, reiterating its position that the state was an integral part of the country.
The naming dispute is therefore part of a recurring contest over how the territory is represented and administered. Maps and place names can reinforce a government’s territorial position, but neither changes control on the ground nor resolves competing boundary claims.
What Is Behind China’s Claim?
The dispute centres on the McMahon Line, drawn during the 1914 Simla Convention involving representatives of British India, Tibet and China. Named after British Indian foreign secretary Henry McMahon, the line was intended to define the eastern section of the boundary between British India and Tibet.
India treats the McMahon Line as the basis of its boundary with China in the eastern sector. Beijing rejects it, arguing that Tibet did not have the authority to enter into such an agreement as an independent sovereign entity. China consequently claims parts of present-day Arunachal Pradesh, including Tawang, as part of what it calls South Tibet.
The disagreement reflects competing interpretations of the historical status of Tibet and the validity of the arrangements made during the colonial period. What India regards as an established boundary, China considers an outcome of an agreement it does not recognise.
This is part of a wider boundary dispute that extends beyond Arunachal Pradesh. India and China have competing claims in the western sector, including Aksai Chin in Ladakh, while differences over the alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have contributed to confrontations elsewhere along the frontier.
The LAC is the line separating areas under Indian and Chinese control, but its alignment has not been mutually delineated across the entire boundary. Differing perceptions of where it runs can bring patrols from both sides into the same areas, creating opportunities for face-offs even without either government announcing a change to its territorial claim. The eastern sector remains one of the most sensitive parts of this unresolved dispute.
How Did NEFA Become Arunachal Pradesh?
Arunachal Pradesh’s administrative history is central to understanding why India rejects China’s claim. The region was administered as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) before it was made a Union Territory and renamed Arunachal Pradesh on January 20, 1972. It became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987, and has since remained under Indian administration.
Covering nearly 84,000 sq km, Arunachal Pradesh is the largest state in Northeast India by area. Its international borders extend along Bhutan to the west, Tibet to the north and northeast, and Myanmar to the east. The state’s mountainous terrain and river valleys have shaped both settlement and connectivity across the region.
For India, the state’s administration, elections, public institutions and integration into the Union reinforce its position that Arunachal Pradesh is Indian territory. China’s rejection of the state’s name and its claim over the region reflect a different position on sovereignty.
The two governments’ competing claims have not been reconciled by the passage of time or by Arunachal Pradesh’s formal statehood. India’s administrative control and China’s territorial claim continue to coexist as opposing positions, which is why developments such as map updates and official naming exercises can trigger diplomatic protests.
Why Does Tawang Matter?
Tawang is important to the dispute because of its location, history and cultural links with Tibetan Buddhism. Situated in western Arunachal Pradesh near the disputed frontier, it is home to the Tawang Monastery, a major centre of Tibetan Buddhist learning.
The monastery is also associated with the Sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, who was born in the region. These religious and historical connections make Tawang significant in discussions about the relationship between Tibet and the eastern Himalayas. The Indian government has highlighted its cultural heritage as part of Arunachal Pradesh’s place within the country.
China’s claim to Tawang is connected to its broader argument that parts of Arunachal Pradesh historically belonged to Tibet. India rejects that claim and maintains that the boundary established by the McMahon Line places Tawang within Indian territory.
Historical and religious connections do not, by themselves, settle modern questions of sovereignty. Their importance lies in how they feature in the competing national narratives surrounding the region. Tawang’s position close to the frontier also gives it direct significance for border security and access through the eastern Himalayas.
The area has seen military confrontations before, including the December 2022 clash between Indian and Chinese troops near Yangtse. Such incidents demonstrate how the unresolved boundary question can shift from diplomatic exchanges to face-offs between patrols on the ground.
Why Does The Geography Matter?
Arunachal Pradesh’s geography gives the boundary dispute a strategic dimension beyond competing historical claims. Its high mountains, steep valleys and remote settlements make roads and logistical support important for both civilian administration and military deployment. Access to frontier areas can be difficult, particularly during adverse weather, making reliable connectivity a central concern.
India has expanded road and tunnel infrastructure in the region. The Sela Tunnel, built by the Border Roads Organisation on the Tezpur–Tawang route at an altitude of around 13,000 feet, provides all-weather connectivity and is intended to improve access to the border region. The project has both civilian and defence significance because it reduces reliance on mountain routes affected by weather.
The proposed Frontier Highway, or NH-913, illustrates the scale of the wider effort. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the road has a planned length of 1,824 km along the Indo-Tibet-Myanmar border. Work on some stretches had already been taken up, while the remaining length was being sanctioned or awarded in multiple packages. It should therefore be understood as a project under implementation, not a completed highway.
Improved connectivity can support border villages, facilitate access to public services and strengthen the movement of personnel and supplies. But infrastructure also operates within the context of a contested frontier, where both sides monitor one another’s activity and seek to maintain their positions.
Myanmar adds a wider regional dimension because Arunachal Pradesh’s eastern border forms part of India’s broader Northeast frontier. Border management, connectivity and security in the region matter to India’s overall approach to its eastern neighbourhood. They do not, however, explain the origins of China’s claim to Arunachal Pradesh, which is rooted primarily in the disputed eastern boundary and the history of Tibet.
The Siang river, known upstream in Tibet as the Yarlung Tsangpo before it enters India and joins the Brahmaputra system, presents another cross-border issue involving water and infrastructure. Concerns about upstream development and downstream interests are relevant to India-China relations, but they constitute a separate strategic question from the sovereignty dispute.
Why Has Diplomacy Not Resolved It?
India and China have spent decades trying to manage their border differences through diplomatic and military channels. Agreements concluded since 1993 have established principles and mechanisms intended to maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC, while special representatives and other officials have held rounds of talks on a boundary settlement.
These arrangements have helped provide procedures for handling incidents, but they have not produced a final, mutually accepted boundary. The lack of an agreed demarcation continues to leave room for different interpretations of the LAC and for confrontations when patrols meet in disputed areas.
The latest developments illustrate the limits of these mechanisms. The ITBP chief’s confirmation of continuing face-offs shows that military friction remains possible despite diplomatic engagement. The dispute over 27 geographical names, meanwhile, shows how the territorial disagreement is also pursued through maps, official terminology and statements.
Neither the naming exercise nor China’s rejection of it changes the status of the territory on the ground. Their significance is political: each government is reinforcing its own position and rejecting the other’s interpretation.
The central obstacle remains the absence of a final settlement that reconciles India’s reliance on the McMahon Line with China’s rejection of it. Better connectivity, military preparedness and diplomatic channels can help each side manage the frontier, but they cannot independently resolve the underlying disagreement.
For now, Arunachal Pradesh remains under Indian administration while China continues to claim it as part of its territory. The latest face-offs and naming dispute are further episodes in a boundary question that has endured through changes in governments, agreements and regional circumstances. Unless both sides find a mutually acceptable settlement, the frontier is likely to remain a recurring source of diplomatic tension and military friction.