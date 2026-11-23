The border dispute remains one of the most sensitive issues. Nepal's claims over Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura have periodically brought the two governments into disagreement. The dispute intensified in 2020, when Kathmandu issued a revised political map incorporating the three territories, a move rejected by New Delhi. In May 2026, Shah told Nepal's Parliament that both countries had encroached on each other's territory in certain places and said Kathmandu had received an Indian response proposing discussions involving historians, surveyors and territorial experts. Nepal also objected to India's use of Lipulekh for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage route earlier this year. India maintains that the route has been used for the pilgrimage since 1954 and rejects the involvement of third parties in a bilateral boundary matter.