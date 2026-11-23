Trump has framed the proposal as part of the US competition with China. Washington is also concerned that Chinese companies can access advanced American AI chips by renting computing capacity at data centres in countries permitted to import them, bypassing restrictions on direct chip sales to China. At the November 20 news conference, he said, “We're not allowing data centres to go into other countries, because China will take all of them.” He also referred to a proposed data centre in Finland, indicating that his remarks were directed at overseas construction more broadly.