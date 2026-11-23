Russian cargo vessel Sparta II was struck by drones in the Baltic Sea on November 21, triggering a fire and a multi-country rescue operation.
A Russian naval corvette, Merkury, was reportedly damaged in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack at Libya's Benghazi naval base on Sunday.
The incidents underline the widening geographical reach of attacks linked to the Russia-Ukraine war, with maritime infrastructure and vessels increasingly caught in the conflict.
Two Russian-linked vessels have been struck in separate drone attacks over the weekend, with a cargo ship catching fire in the Baltic Sea and a Russian naval corvette suffering damage at a naval base in Libya, as the Ukraine-Russia war continues to spill beyond the battlefield.
The Russian cargo vessel Sparta II was hit by drones on Saturday, November 21, in the Baltic Sea, in what Finland said was likely a Ukrainian attack. The ship caught fire before drifting into Finnish waters, prompting a multi-country firefighting and rescue operation.
On Sunday, a Russian rescue vessel began towing the Sparta II out of Finnish waters after two days of firefighting, the Finnish coast guard said. The ship was bound for Russia's Kaliningrad exclave when it was struck in international waters west of Russia's Gogland island.
Russian Cargo Ship Sparta II Hit In Baltic Sea
The 16-member crew of the Sparta II evacuated onto lifeboats before transferring to another Russian vessel. They are being taken back to Russia, Finnish Border Guard Commander Ilja Iljin told public broadcaster Yle.
Finnish authorities said the vessel was stable enough to be towed after firefighters spent two days containing the blaze and cooling the containers stacked on its deck.
"Thermal cameras show that some containers are warm, but the vessel is stable enough for towing to begin," the Finnish coast guard said in a statement, adding that responsibility for the rescue would transfer to Russia once the ship left Finnish waters.
Footage released by the Finnish coast guard showed vessels spraying water onto the Sparta II to contain the fire. Seven vessels were involved in the firefighting operation, including two Russian, two Estonian and three Finnish vessels.
The Finnish military said the strike was likely carried out by Ukraine. Kyiv has not publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.
The incident comes amid heightened security concerns across the Baltic region, with Ukraine's drone operations targeting Russia's northwestern regions and some drones reportedly straying into the airspace of neighbouring Baltic countries.
Finland shut its land border crossings with Russia in 2023, while Estonia has announced plans to close its border with Russia for six months from December 1 on security grounds.
Russian Warship Struck At Libyan Naval Base
In a separate incident on Sunday, a suspected Ukrainian drone strike hit a Russian naval corvette at a naval base in Benghazi, eastern Libya, according to Libyan military officials.
The attack reportedly severely damaged the Russian warship Merkury and triggered a fire at the facility. Officials affiliated with the Libyan National Army said several Ukrainian sea drones were launched at the vessel from a base operated by Ukrainian forces in western Libya.
According to an initial investigation, at least four drones were intercepted, while two struck the warship. The fire was later extinguished.
The vessel had reportedly docked at the Benghazi naval base for refuelling and supplies under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based Libyan administration. Authorities have launched a joint investigation with Russia to establish the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine has publicly commented on the reported strike, and no group has claimed responsibility.
The incident also comes amid Libya's continuing political divisions, with rival administrations governing the east and west of the country since the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
Libya's western-based government expressed concern over the attacks, warning against the country's ports and civilian infrastructure being drawn into international conflicts.
"The government reaffirms its categorical rejection of turning Libya into an arena for international conflicts or a theater for external powers to settle scores," it said in a statement.