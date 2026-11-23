The US Army says it will proceed with detonating five tonnes of degraded explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant despite a court pause
The Justice Department told the court that swift action is needed to protect personnel, nearby communities, human health and the environment
Officials say the blast may be carried out by 24 November under an emergency exemption after temperatures are expected to fall below 30 degrees Fahrenheit
The US Army plans to go ahead with destroying five tonnes of degraded explosives in Iowa despite a court order pausing the plan indefinitely, according to a new court filing. This raises immediate legal and public-safety questions as the detonation had been paused after environmental groups sued to stop it.
"To protect its personnel and the surrounding communities, the Army needs to take swift action," the Justice Department informed the court on Saturday. "Protection of human health and the environment demand action now, not delay."
Environmental groups won the pause after suing to block the blast, saying the Army had not considered safer alternatives. The latest filing states the Army still intends to carry out the explosion.
Emergency Detonation Plan
The blast was originally set for Friday at Middletown's Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, and officials state the Army plans to act by 24 November under an emergency exemption.
In the new filing, the Department of the Army stated that a controlled blast was needed to shield the public from an unplanned explosion. It warned that the risk would grow as temperatures dropped in the coming days.
"There is an immediate risk that the lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant will explode as temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-1C) in the next several days," the filing states.
It also states that the Army had removed the doors to the bunker where the barrels were stored ahead of the detonation, leaving the explosives more "vulnerable to temperature changes".
Environmental Challenge
The government has not released any information about the rescheduled detonation.
Before the original blast date, the Army told residents to stay away from their homes for six hours, covering the explosion and the time until dust settled. Its advisory also told "all humans" to avoid the affected areas while the demolition detonation was due to happen.
Lead azide is a highly unstable detonator compound. Earlier this year, the IAAAP found the material had deteriorated over time to the point that moving it was too dangerous, Iowa Public Radio reported.
On Friday, the military stated that it was working with the Department of Health and Human Services and the EPA to make sure the explosion was carried out as safely as possible. Military and environmental officials concluded that blowing it up where it sat was the safest way to eliminate the hazard.
The EPA approved an emergency permit covering 68 drums of the material, saying the explosion risk "presented an imminent and substantial threat to human health and the environment".
Groups Seek Delay
One of the groups suing to pause the detonation, the Iowa Environmental Council, said many Iowans living within the risk zone were unaware the blast had been scheduled.
"There is no safe level of lead exposure, and Iowans were given just days to prepare for the November 20 detonation," the organisation said in a press statement.
The Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club filed the lawsuit on Thursday, triggering the court-ordered pause. After the Army's latest filing, the group filed a new motion on Sunday.
The motion seeks a pause in the case so the group can file more material before the planned blast. It attaches declarations from environmental experts and local officials who back a delay, saying notice was inadequate and disputing the Army's argument that waiting would create serious risks.