US Midterms: Trump Cancels Iowa, Kansas Rallies, Turns To Virtual Campaigning

Trump cancels campaign rallies planned in Iowa, Kansas.
Virtual appearances will reach voters across nearly 20 states.
Midterm results will determine control of Congress.
As the 2026 US midterm elections draw closer, President Donald Trump has cancelled campaign rallies in Iowa and Kansas, scaling back his election tour just days before voters head to the polls.
The Republican Party announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump had called off two campaign rallies scheduled for this weekend in Iowa and Kansas.
The cancellations come as polls show tight contests in both states and Republicans face growing risks to their control of Congress, according to the New York Post.
The Republican National Committee said the visits were no longer necessary because the party was performing strongly in both states and Trump did not need to campaign there to boost support. “Tele-rallies” will replace the cancelled event.
Trump defended his decision to skip Kansas, telling reporters he did not "feel like I have to go to Kansas." The state has a closely contested Senate race, with Republican Senator Roger Marshall facing Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.
Praising Marshall's campaign, Trump said, "He is doing very well," adding, "We are going to have a strong Tuesday night."
Trump has held 25 campaign rallies across 19 states since October 1, largely targeting rural communities in states that traditionally support Republicans.
The results of Tuesday's midterm elections will decide whether the party can maintain its slim majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Trump Will Hold Virtual Rallies
RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said virtual campaign events would allow Trump to connect with a larger number of voters than he could reach through visits to individual states.
“Voters across the country want to hear from President Trump before Election Day, and this 72-hour sprint will be a huge boost in the closing days,” Gruters said.
The online rallies will reach audiences in nearly 20 states, including key battlegrounds such as Michigan, Alaska, Texas, and Iowa, where closely contested Senate races are underway.
With fewer than five days left before the November 3 midterm elections, voters are set to decide the balance of power in Congress, along with several important state and local positions.
Control of Congress will have a major impact on Trump's ability to push his legislative agenda during the last two years of his second term.