Trump Mocks Iran Presidency, Jokes About Popularity Of Name Mohammad

Summary of this article

In front of a crowd in Dalton, Donald Trump said, “You ‌know, if you're in doubt about somebody's name from the Middle East, just say 'Mohammad.'" "You have about a 65% chance.

'Hello, Mohammad.' I've done it ​for years now. I've never been wrong," Reuters reported. However, the crowd present in Georgia gave the joke a muted response.

Trump said this while speaking about Iran at a rally held in a hangar at Dalton Municipal Airport in Georgia. He was there to campaign for Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

He said that “Iran is the one where nobody wants to become president,” then turned to several people named Mohammad and sarcastically asked whether they wanted the position.