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Trump Mocks Iran Presidency, Jokes About Popularity Of Name Mohammad

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Abhishek S Yadav
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Donald Trump jokes about the name Mohammad at a Georgia rally, drawing criticism from Muslim groups amid his midterm campaign

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Summary of this article

  • Trump joked about the popularity of Mohammad among Muslims during a Georgia rally.

  • Muslim groups criticised his remarks as targeting religious and ethnic minorities.

  • His speech also addressed Iran, nuclear weapons and upcoming US midterm elections.

Donald Trump, the US president, in a campaign speech, joked about the widespread use of the name Mohammad among Muslims while mocking Iran’s presidency on Friday.

Summary of this article

In front of a crowd in Dalton, Donald Trump said, “You ‌know, if you're in doubt about somebody's name from the Middle East, just say 'Mohammad.'" "You have about a 65% chance.

'Hello, Mohammad.' I've done it ​for years now. I've never been wrong," Reuters reported. However, the crowd present in Georgia gave the joke a muted response.

Trump said this while speaking about Iran at a rally held in a hangar at Dalton Municipal Airport in Georgia. He was there to campaign for Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

He said that “Iran is the one where nobody wants to become president,” then turned to several people named Mohammad and sarcastically asked whether they wanted the position.

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Mohammad is a widely used name among Muslim men, as many families name their sons after Prophet Mohammad, the founder of Islam.

Trump’s remarks have drawn criticism from Muslim groups and rights advocates, who accuse him of mocking or targeting Muslims, immigrants and ethnic minorities, according to FPK.

Midterm Elections In US

The US midterm elections are scheduled for November 3, with voters set to elect all 435 House members and 35 of the Senate’s 100 members. Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers of Congress.

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The campaign is focused on issues such as the economy, cost of living, immigration, healthcare, and fuel prices. The war involving the US and Iran, along with its effects on energy costs, has also emerged as a key concern for voters.

Unlike presidential polls, midterm elections do not decide who becomes president. Instead, they determine which party controls Congress, the federal government’s lawmaking body.

During the midterm campaign, he has continued to criticise Muslim and Somali Americans, including Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar.

He also repeated his pledge to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons following US and Israeli military strikes on Tehran.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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