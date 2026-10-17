Why Iran Is Turning US Inflation Into A Political Weapon Against Trump

Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has used social media to criticise US officials over the economic costs of the war. On Wednesday, he shared a news report showing that annual inflation had risen to 3.7 per cent in September, alongside a collage of negative headlines about the US economy. The post also featured a comic strip from the Road Runner cartoon in which Wile E. Coyote builds a catapult that misfires and launches a boulder at him.