Marco Rubio Rejects Resignation Reports After Trump’s Midterm Setback

The reports have also brought renewed attention to Rubio’s position in the administration and his role in the Iran war. The Independent reported that he had been sidelined on some foreign policy matters, including Middle East policy and efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, with Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner taking prominent roles. Its sources suggested the Iran war could become a liability for a future presidential campaign. This is an assessment attributed to those sources, not a confirmed reason for Rubio to leave.