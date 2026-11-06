Marco Rubio Rejects Resignation Reports After Trump’s Midterm Setback

Marco Rubio has rejected reports that he could leave Donald Trump’s administration after the 2026 US midterm elections.
Reports suggest Rubio and his advisers have discussed his political future amid speculation about a 2028 presidential bid.
Rubio says serving Trump until the end of his term has always been his plan.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is facing speculation over his future in President Donald Trump’s administration after reports said he could leave his post following Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections. The reports have linked a possible departure to his political ambitions ahead of the 2028 presidential race, but Rubio has rejected the suggestion, saying that serving Trump until the end of his term has “always been my plan”.
The speculation follows Democrats’ victory in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, has been mentioned as a possible Republican contender for 2028, with Vice President JD Vance seen as a potential rival. But neither a resignation nor a presidential bid has been announced.
The Independent reported on Thursday that senior Republican sources in the US and figures in the UK government expected Rubio to leave the administration and prepare for a possible run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028. A Rubio ally told the newspaper: “It makes complete sense for him to step down and leave the administration.”
The ally described Rubio as “the leading candidate at the moment” for the Republican nomination and “definitely ahead of Vance”, arguing that remaining in the administration could hurt his prospects. A senior UK government source told The Independent: “We are looking to see what he will do after the midterms. It seems unlikely that he will stick around.”
The Independent also cited an administration insider who said Rubio had shown no signs of wanting to quit, while another source close to the White House suggested he might stay to project stability.
The newspaper also cited a Washington insider who argued that Rubio needed to “distance himself from the Iran war and pin that one on Trump”. These claims came from unnamed sources and do not establish that Rubio has decided to resign.
Questions Over Rubio’s Future And His Role In The Iran War
Bloomberg reported that Rubio and his advisers were weighing options for his future. Citing people familiar with the matter, it said Rubio had spoken with White House officials about stepping down and had been asked to stay. Bloomberg said no decision had been made and there was no timetable for a possible departure.
The reports have also brought renewed attention to Rubio’s position in the administration and his role in the Iran war. The Independent reported that he had been sidelined on some foreign policy matters, including Middle East policy and efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, with Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner taking prominent roles. Its sources suggested the Iran war could become a liability for a future presidential campaign. This is an assessment attributed to those sources, not a confirmed reason for Rubio to leave.
Rubio And Administration Reject Resignation Claims
Rubio rejected the reports in an interview with The New York Times on Thursday. “Serving President Trump until the end of his term has always been my plan,” he said. He also declined to discuss his political future: “I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore. I just won’t do it.” Reuters reported his remarks.
“I don't know where these things come from, to be honest with you,” he added.
The State Department rejected the reports that Rubio was considering leaving his post. Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson described the claims as “completely baseless fake news from made-up anonymous ‘sources’”. The White House also dismissed The Independent’s report, with spokesperson Davis Ingle calling it “baseless, false conspiracy theories”.
Rubio had also said in September that he had “no plans at this time” to run for president and was “100 per cent focused” on his responsibilities in the administration, The Independent reported.