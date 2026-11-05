Newspaper front pages across the world on Thursday, November 5, highlighted the scale of the Democratic Party’s victory in the 2026 US midterm elections, with several publications portraying the result as a major repudiation of President Donald Trump. From the United States and Canada to Europe and the Middle East, headlines focused on the Republicans losing control of both chambers of Congress, the political consequences for Trump and the role of the war with Iran in the electoral setback. The New York Post described the outcome as a “Blue Tsunami”, while the Chicago Sun-Times used the headline “Dem-olition” to capture the scale of the Democratic gains.