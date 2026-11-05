Complex Surgery And Coordination With Mauritian Doctors

The surgery was challenging because of the bullet's trajectory and the risk of damage to sensitive neurological structures, as well as possible infection. Neurosurgeon Dr Kapil Khandelwal, who was part of the Indian delegation, said the bullet had entered near Thomas's ear and passed through the region of the parotid gland towards sensitive structures. The operation required precision to prevent neurological damage that could have caused permanent weakness.