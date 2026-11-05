"We heard a loud crashing sound and rushed outside, initially fearing that our own house was collapsing. We then realised that the neighbouring building, which was under construction, had caved in. Three or four lintels had already been cast, and they collapsed together. An injured labourer told us that around three or four workers were present at the site. We also saw a body being pulled out of the debris. The building had been under construction for the past three to four months," he said.