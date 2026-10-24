Noida Fire In Sector 125 Spreads To Nearby Eateries, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at Krishna Food Point in Sector 125 under the Sector 126 police station area on Saturday afternoon.
The blaze spread to nearby eateries and five shops selling tea and snacks in Raipur, triggering panic in the area.
Four fire tenders and personnel from Sector 126 police station were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.
A fire broke out at Krishna Food Point in Sector 125 under the Sector 126 police station area on Saturday afternoon, spreading to nearby eateries and causing panic in the area. Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, while police deployed four fire brigade vehicles and personnel from Sector 126 police station.
No casualties were reported, according to the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate. The incident affected a cluster of food outlets in Raipur, and police and fire personnel remained at the site as operations continued.
The fire drew hotel and shop staff to the area as smoke rose from the affected outlets. Police kept people away from the site while officials waited for details on the extent of damage and the exact cause of the blaze.
Police Response Details
The police gave the first official account according to The Hindustan Times. The Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate stated in a statement that the fire involved five shops selling tea and snacks in Raipur under the Sector 126 police station area.
“Information was received about a fire at five shops selling tea and snacks in Raipur, under the Sector 126 police station area. Four fire tenders and personnel from Sector 126 police station were immediately dispatched, and the fire was completely extinguished. No casualties were reported,” the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate stated.
The statement confirmed both the location and the scale of the initial response. Four fire tenders were sent to the spot along with police personnel from the local police station.
Firefighting Operations Underway
Fire operations continued at the site. The Gautam Budh Nagar fire department stated that firefighting work was underway under the supervision of the chief fire officer.
“The fire service unit is present at the scene, and efforts to extinguish the fire are underway under the supervision of the CFO. The fire will be fully extinguished shortly,” the fire department stated in a statement.
That statement showed that while the blaze had been brought under control, firefighting teams were still working to fully put it out.
Smoke And Panic
The fire spread quickly. Initial reports indicated that it moved to nearby eateries and food outlets, with thick smoke billowing from the site and the sound of cylinders bursting adding to concern in the area.
The suspected cause was a short circuit, though the exact cause had not been officially established at the time of reporting. Further details on both the cause and the extent of damage were awaited.
A crowd gathered at the spot as hotel and shop staff assembled near the affected area. Local police remained present to manage the situation and keep people away from the site.