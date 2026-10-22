Fire At Imitation Jewellery Shop In Mumbai Market; No Casualties

A fire broke out at a three-storey imitation jewellery shop in Bhuleshwar around 10 am.
The BMC Fire Brigade rushed four vehicles to control the blaze while power was disconnected as a precaution.
The building was safely evacuated, and no casualties or injuries were reported.
A fire broke out at an imitation jewellery shop in the busy Bhuleshwar market in south Mumbai on Thursday morning, civic officials said.
No one was injured in the blaze, they said.
The fire was reported at 10.56 am at the imitation jewellery shop in Kaka Puva building on Bhuleshwar Road, the officials said.
The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the blaze by 11.12 am, a civic official said.
Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking staff, civic ward personnel and ambulance services were also mobilised.
The cause of the fire and the extent of damage were yet to be ascertained, the official added.