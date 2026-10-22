Delhi Police Summons CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde In Jantar Mantar Case

Delhi Police Crime Branch has summoned CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde in the Jantar Mantar trespassing case, a day after Das and Ranka were released from Tihar Jail.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) National Organisation In-charge Ajinkya Shinde along with CJP Co-Conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das inside the Parliament Street Police Station, in New Delhi. Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail on Wednesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into the denotified protest site at Jantar Mantar, while their associate Shinde was released on a personal bond of Rs 5,000 and a surety of the same amount after being bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months. | Photo: @abhijeet_dipke/X via PTI