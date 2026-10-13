CJP’s Saurav Das & Ashutosh Ranka Detained After Sneaking Into Jantar Mantar

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and other party members had been detained. On Monday, the CJP gave Delhi Police 24 hours to specify a date and time for its proposed protest. Five people, including Das, Ranka, their lawyer and two members of the party’s North Zone team, visited Parliament Street police station to seek a date. Das said the police could decide when the demonstration would take place.