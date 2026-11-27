Varghese Kurien pioneered entrepreneurship, innovation and scalability through his work in Anand and transformed India's dairy sector.
He and H.M. Dalaya defied international scepticism by successfully producing milk powder from buffalo milk.
Milk powder helped farmers preserve surplus produce, overcome seasonal fluctuations and access wider markets, increasing their earnings.
One of my enduring regrets from my years at Anand in Gujarat is that I did not ask Dr Verghese Kurien more questions.
As students at the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA), we had the extraordinary privilege of having him around us. I listened to him in auditoriums and interacted with him amid the sprawling green lawns of IRMA. Subsequently, while working at the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), experienced something of the remarkable institutional world he had created.
The trouble with being young is that one often fails to recognise the historic significance of people who are so easily accessible. There were questions I could have asked him then that I would give almost anything to ask him today.
We knew we were in the presence of a great man. What I did not quite appreciate then was that much of the vocabulary that would excite future generations of entrepreneurs, from disruption and innovation to scalability and ecosystems, had already been translated into reality by this unconventional gentleman in Anand.
He simply had not bothered to give these things fashionable English names.
When Kurien arrived in Anand in 1949, he had no ambition to become a dairy entrepreneur. He was fulfilling a government service obligation, living in a garage and looking for an opportunity to leave. The town he initially regarded as an inconvenience eventually became his life's greatest adventure.
A Business School Lesson From Anand
There is an episode from his life that deserves to be retold in every Indian business school.
It was the mid-1950s. A new dairy plant in Anand was about to be inaugurated. International experts had expressed serious doubts about commercially producing milk powder from buffalo milk. But Kurien and his colleague, H.M. Dalaya, were determined to demonstrate otherwise.
On the eve of the inauguration, Kurien celebrated their success in a rather unusual manner. He rubbed the freshly produced milk powder on Dalaya's forehead.
I love that little detail.
There were no champagne bottles, spectacular launch events or investors celebrating a surge in valuation. It was just two men, a handful of milk powder and the exhilaration of having accomplished something that many thought undoable.
Some of the finest moments in the history of Indian innovation must have looked remarkably ordinary to those who witnessed them. This was one of them.
To appreciate what they had accomplished, let’s consider the predicament of an ordinary dairy farmer. Milk production fluctuated with the seasons. A buffalo did not understand market demand, and fresh milk had a distressingly short commercial life. Without the means to preserve and market the surplus, producing more could actually make farmers poorer.
Milk powder changed that equation. A farmer's morning produce could now survive long beyond the day. Science had done something more consequential than creating a new product: it had given the dairy enterprise time.
Time to preserve. Time to find a market. Time to realise greater value for the farmer.
Looking back at my management education in Anand, I realise that this was one of the most valuable lessons. At business schools, students are given problems and asked to find solutions. Kurien's life taught us something equally important: how to recognise a business opportunity in a problem that generations of people had simply accepted as part of life.
Indian Answers To Indian Problems
What struck me about Kurien was his extraordinary confidence in finding Indian answers to Indian problems. He understood Western technology, was not intimidated by foreign expertise, however distinguished it may have been.
India had buffaloes. The world had technology. He saw no reason why the two could not be introduced to each other on India's terms.
The country’s dairy revolution began by taking the village seriously, with all its peculiarities, limitations and possibilities.
And then came an even more astonishing idea.
Europe, in the late 1960s, was producing more dairy commodities than it could consume. India faced precisely the opposite problem. The obvious arrangement was for the surplus to travel from one part of the world to the other. Kurien saw something considerably more interesting within this. What if India sold the donated dairy products and used the money to build its own dairy industry? What if the very imports that could potentially create dependence became the financial foundation of independence?
With the support of the Government of India and international partners, that unconventional idea became Operation Flood.
Kurien had discovered a way of financing an Indian revolution with somebody else's surplus. Even today's most imaginative venture capitalists would find that business model fascinating.
Working at NDDB changed the way I looked at something as ordinary as a packet of milk. What most consumers purchased almost absent-mindedly every morning was, to those of us in Anand, the final link in an extraordinary chain of science, human effort, trust and professional ingenuity.
Millions of animals, scattered households, thousands of villages, collection centres, chilling plants, tankers, factories and distributors had to function with remarkable coordination. There was no internet to hold this network together in its formative years or GPS to track its vehicles. No sophisticated software to predict demand either.
And unlike an online shopping order, milk could not be delivered three days late with a politely worded apology.
Kurien had helped build a sophisticated networked enterprise before the world discovered the networked economy. And that network had to prove itself afresh every morning. Yesterday's success was of little comfort if today's milk failed to reach the consumer.
He also possessed that rare entrepreneurial quality of knowing when to leave things to other people.
Consider the little Amul girl. The advertising professionals behind her were allowed considerable creative freedom. A dairy enterprise somehow became one of India's most entertaining commentators on cricket, cinema, current affairs and popular culture.
Long before social media taught businesses to participate in everyday conversations, Amul had discovered how to do it through a roadside hoarding.
How many brands can claim that people actually miss their advertisements when they do not see them?
There is a difference between being brilliant and creating an institution in which other brilliant people can flourish. Anand was an experiment in the latter.
Building A Lasting Institution
Perhaps the Institute of Rural Management (IRMA) itself was one of Kurien's most imaginative creations. Most entrepreneurs build organisations to accommodate talented people. Kurien helped build an institution that would produce talented people for organisations yet to be created.
After qualifying for the IAS, I met Kurien again in Anand. Listening to the recollections of a man whose original career plans had gone so spectacularly awry made me appreciate how unpredictable the relationship between professional ambition and life's larger purpose could be.
Had everything gone according to Kurien's original plans, the world would probably never have heard of him.
Over the years, my work in district administration and rural development, particularly in the villages of Jharkhand, has taken me to places that conventional entrepreneurial wisdom might consider commercially uninteresting. Yet conversations with village artisans, women collecting forest produce and farmers struggling to market their harvest reveal an astonishing number of unsolved business problems.
It is in such settings, far away from the air-conditioned conference halls where entrepreneurship is so enthusiastically discussed, that my thoughts sometimes return to Anand.
Perhaps we have been looking for some of our next great entrepreneurs in the wrong places.
A tribal woman trying to preserve mahua flowers may be sitting on a problem worthy of a world-class food technologist. A village losing its vegetable harvest may offer an opportunity for an exceptional logistics entrepreneur. A farmer unable to access agricultural advice in his own language presents a fascinating challenge for India's artificial intelligence innovators.
Kurien would have found plenty to interest him in these places.
The next great Indian innovation may begin not with someone asking artificial intelligence to generate a business idea, but with someone sitting beside a farmer and discovering why a perfectly good harvest never reaches a profitable market.
Rural India is full of problems that have been waiting so long for solutions that they have almost acquired the dignity of tradition. It takes an unusual mind to look at something everybody has learnt to live with and ask why they should have to do so.
Kurien possessed precisely that kind of mind.
As we remember him on his 105th birth anniversary, I cannot help thinking of that handful of milk powder he rubbed on Dalaya's forehead. It represented the beginning of something much larger: India's emergence as the world's largest milk-producing nation.
For every young Indian searching for the next big idea, there is a lesson here. You do not necessarily have to travel to California, find a glamorous office or persuade someone that your company will be worth a billion dollars. Sometimes, the beginning of an extraordinary enterprise is hidden within an entirely ordinary conversation in an Indian village.
Someone has to be curious enough to have that conversation. Someone has to be stubborn enough to find a solution. And that is what Verghese Kurien did.
And if I could walk across those green lawns of IRMA once again and meet him, there is one question I would particularly love to ask Kurien: if you were twenty-eight today, what problem in rural India would you choose to solve?
I suspect the answer might contain the beginnings of another revolution.
(Views expressed are personal)
(The author is an IAS officer, an alumnus of the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA), and a former professional at the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). An alumnus of the University of Oxford and UC Berkeley, and a recipient of the Prime Minister's Award and the National e-Governance Award, he was recognised as one of India's 'Top 25 Changemakers of 2025'.)