Allahabad HC quashed UP PCS 2025 Prelims results and ordered UPPSC to prepare a fresh merit list.
The reservation row centred on meritorious reserved-category candidates being excluded from the open-category list.
Candidates qualifying in revised Prelims must appear for fresh Mains and interviews; earlier rounds will not count.
Allahabad High Court has quashed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (UPPSC) preliminary examination results for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) 2025 recruitment and directed the commission to prepare a fresh merit list and conduct the Mains examination again.
The ruling means that the Mains examination and interviews already conducted as part of the recruitment process will not count towards the final selection. Candidates who qualify in the revised Prelims results will have to appear for the Mains examination afresh before proceeding to the interview stage.
The verdict was delivered by a bench of Justice Manish Kumar Nigam in a case concerning the application of the migration principle in the PCS 2025 selection process.
What The Allahabad HC Ruling Means For UP PCS 2025
The recruitment process will return to the preliminary examination stage. The commission must publish revised Prelims results and prepare a fresh merit list in accordance with the court’s directions.
Candidates who qualify in the revised results will have to sit for the Mains examination again. Interviews will follow the fresh Mains examination.
The Mains and interview rounds already conducted will not count towards the final selection, according to the order as explained by the petitioner’s counsel.
Why The PCS 2025 Merit List Was Disputed
The dispute centred on the commission’s treatment of meritorious candidates from reserved categories while preparing the open-category merit list.
Counsel for petitioner Abhishek Shukla said the commission had restricted the open category to candidates who had not sought reservation. This approach excluded some reserved-category candidates who had scored above the last candidate selected in the open category.
As a result, these candidates were denied the opportunity to appear for the Mains examination, despite securing marks higher than some of the candidates selected under the open category.
Explaining the order, Shukla said, “The court has quashed the preliminary examination results and directed the Commission to issue fresh results, conduct the main examination anew, and then proceed with the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.”
What The Court Said About The Open Category
The central issue before the court was whether reserved-category candidates who qualified on merit could also be considered for open-category seats.
The court rejected the commission’s interpretation, the petitioner’s counsel said. It held that the open category was not a separate reservation block or a fixed compartment meant only for candidates who had not availed reservation.
“Open category signifies ‘open to all’. It is not a quota or a fixed slot; it cannot be subjected to rigid compartmentalisation,” Shukla said.
He added that the court had upheld the principle that candidates who meet the open-category merit standard must be considered for those seats, irrespective of their reservation status.
What Happens Next In The UPPCS Recruitment Process
The commission must now publish revised Prelims results and conduct the Mains examination afresh for candidates who qualify.
The interview stage will be held after the new Mains examination. The final selection will be based on the revised recruitment process, rather than the examination and interviews already conducted.
The ruling follows a dispute over the application of the migration principle, under which meritorious candidates from reserved categories may be considered for open-category seats if they meet the relevant merit standard.