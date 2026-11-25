Supreme Court sets aside Allahabad High Court orders directing CBI and ED to examine allegations against Rahul Gandhi.
The bench sends the matter back for fresh consideration, directing the High Court to hear Gandhi.
The case stems from BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir's complaint alleging disproportionate assets against Gandhi and family members.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court set aside orders of the Allahabad High Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to examine allegations of disproportionate assets against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The apex court also sent the matter back to the High Court for fresh consideration.
A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana set aside the High Court's orders, including its direction asking the CBI to file a fresh affidavit detailing the status of its inquiry.
The bench also directed the Allahabad High Court to make Gandhi a party to the proceedings and hear him before passing any further orders.
The ruling follows a series of proceedings initiated after Karnataka-based BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir filed a complaint alleging that Gandhi possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Shishir had sought a probe against Gandhi and other members of his family.
What Did The Allahabad High Court Order?
Earlier in May, the Allahabad High Court directed the CBI and the ED to examine and verify the allegations made in Shishir's complaint and apprise it of the progress in the matter.
The High Court observed that, after receiving the complaint, it could verify the allegations in accordance with the law. It also said the CBI and ED could take appropriate action permissible under the law.
During proceedings on July 20, the High Court found the CBI's affidavit unsatisfactory and asked the agency to submit a fresh affidavit detailing the status of its inquiry.
The High Court also noted that the ED had taken the steps required of it. It clarified that the agency would be at liberty to initiate appropriate legal proceedings if its investigation yielded actionable information.
Gandhi challenged the High Court's directions before the Supreme Court, questioning the proceedings initiated on the basis of Shishir's complaint.
Why Did Rahul Gandhi Challenge The Proceedings?
During the Supreme Court hearing in August, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Gandhi, questioned the legal basis of the proceedings and Shishir's credentials.
Sibal described the process as a “witch hunt through a process not recognised by law”. He also questioned Shishir's bona fides and locus standi, arguing that he had not disclosed his credentials.
Sibal further said Shishir was an RSS worker who had been filing petitions against Gandhi year after year.
In August, the Supreme Court directed the Allahabad High Court to defer proceedings in the matter and asked the central agencies not to submit any report to the High Court until further orders. It ordered an immediate halt to the proceedings initiated by the High Court.
What Happens Next?
The Supreme Court's Wednesday order sends the matter back to the Allahabad High Court for fresh consideration.
The High Court will now have to hear Gandhi as a party before passing any orders. The proceedings will continue in accordance with the directions issued by the apex court.