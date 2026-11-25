Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar met Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Yasutaka Nakasone in Tokyo to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.
Shivakumar invited a high-level Japanese delegation to participate in Karnataka's Global Investors Meet 2027 with a dedicated Japan Country Pavilion.
Nakasone welcomed the delegation and underscored Karnataka's importance as a key destination for Japanese investment.
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday met Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Yasutaka Nakasone in Tokyo and emphasised the need to strengthen economic cooperation and bilateral collaboration between Japan and Karnataka, officials said.
He invited a high-level Japanese government delegation to participate in Karnataka's Global Investors Meet 2027, along with a dedicated Japan Country Pavilion, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.
Shivakumar also expressed his gratitude for Japan's continued support for key infrastructure projects, including the Bengaluru Metro and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and sought further collaboration on Karnataka's developmental priorities, it said.
Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs welcomed the delegation led by the chief minister and appreciated the strong and enduring India-Japan relationship, it said.
Nakasone also underscored Karnataka's importance as a key destination for Japanese investments and welcomed continued engagement between Japan and Karnataka.