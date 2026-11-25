VIDEO | Delhi: During a press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (@SudhanshuTrived) says, “Today, I challenge you and ask: After the Supreme Court's judgment, you did not allow the lighting of the lamp for Karthigai Deepam on the day of Dev Deepawali. Does the Congress party or the INDI alliance have the courage to stop such an act on the occasion of another religion's festival, even without a court order, let alone a Supreme Court order? This is driven by the INDI alliance's dangerous ideology and desire to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, which is linked to an international conspiracy called ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’. This is not an isolated case. It is the consistent behaviour of the INDI alliance and the Congress party. In a way, I would like to say that this is going to be another Shah Bano moment for the INDI alliance and its allies.” (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)