Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran allegedly placed under house arrest ahead of the November 24 Karthigai Deepam ritual.
BJP claims around 750 party leaders and Hindu Munnani functionaries have been confined across four southern districts.
Supreme Court permitted the one-day lamp-lighting ceremony as Madurai deployed 5,618 police personnel amid tensions.
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has allegedly been placed under house arrest ahead of Karthigai Deepam on Tuesday, with the party claiming that around 750 of its leaders and Hindu Munnani functionaries have been confined to their homes to prevent them from reaching Thiruparankundram hill.
The alleged clampdown comes amid heightened security in Madurai after the Supreme Court granted one-time permission to light the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon atop the hill on November 24.
The Supreme Court's November 20 order permitted the ritual for one day without deciding the larger dispute over ownership of the site and customary rights. The Tamil Nadu government has deployed 5,618 police personnel and imposed prohibitory orders across Madurai amid concerns over possible tensions.
Police Deployment And Restrictions
According to an official release cited by PTI, 5,618 police personnel, led by 12 Superintendents of Police from southern districts, have been deployed in Madurai. More than 70 CCTV cameras have been installed, while bomb disposal squads are checking sensitive locations.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay reviewed the situation on Monday at the state Secretariat in Chennai. Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar, Advocate General Vijay Narayan and Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal attended the meeting.
Madurai District Collector Nishanth Krishna imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting assemblies, demonstrations, processions and public meetings. The order also bars people from climbing the hill and remains in force until 10 am on November 25.
The Madurai City Police Commissioner has also declared the hill and surrounding areas a red zone for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on November 23 and 24.
BJP Alleges House Arrest Of Leaders
Sakthe Krishnaan, Tamil Nadu BJP IT and Social Media Wing state secretary, alleged in a post on X that Nagenthran was under house arrest, with more than 40 police personnel stationed outside his residence.
He further claimed that around 750 BJP and Hindu Munnani office-bearers had been confined to their homes across four southern districts. BJP leaders Rajasimha and Vinoj were also allegedly prevented from proceeding to the hill.
Krishnaan accused the Vijay government of restricting people's right to worship and compared the measures with arrests during last year's Deepam dispute.
What Is The Thiruparankundram Deepam Dispute?
The dispute centres on the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah atop Thiruparankundram hill.
In November 2025, the DMK-led government denied permission for the lamp-lighting ceremony, citing law-and-order concerns. The Madras High Court subsequently directed the authorities to allow the ritual following a petition by devotee Rama Ravikumar.
The TVK government challenged the order in the Supreme Court, which on November 20 permitted the lamp to be lit at the pillar on November 24 without deciding the broader questions of ownership and customary rights.
The HR&CE Department subsequently filed a review petition, which was not listed for hearing on Monday. The dispute has also triggered political exchanges, with Congress leader Manickam Tagore accusing the RSS, Hindu Munnani and BJP of attempting to create communal tensions.
The BJP has described the review petition as minority appeasement, while AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan accused the TVK government of following the DMK's approach.