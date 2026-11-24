VIDEO | Tirunelveli: "Deploying over 10,000 policemen is unnecessary, many Hindus, BJP cadres kept under house arrest, we condemn it," said Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran who is under house arrest following Thirupparankundram Deepathoon row. BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran was placed under house arrest by police on Tuesday when he was proceeding to Thirupparankundram for the Karthigai Deepam festival. Party sources said Nagenthran had planned to visit Thirupparankundram to verify whether a lamp (Deepam) would be lit as per a Supreme Court order this evening. A posse of police was deployed outside his residence. The party said the police detained scores of BJP leaders and cadres and members from the Hindu Munnani organisation to prevent them from proceeding to Madurai to ascertain if the Apex Court directive on lighting the lamp was being implemented. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)