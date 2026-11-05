TN Finance Minister Defends CM Vijay Over Media Interactions, Hits Back At DMK

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PTI
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TN Finance Minister defends TVK chief Vijay’s media approach, slamming DMK's criticism as political insecurity

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Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson
In this image posted on Aug. 6, 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay with state Finance, Planning, and Development N Marie Wilson after presenting the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27 at the state Legislative Assembly, in Chennai. Photo: @CMOTamilnadu/X via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Tamil Nadu Finance Minister defended TVK chief Vijay's media interaction style against critics.

  • The minister hit back at DMK leaders for attacking Vijay's public statements and political entry.

  • The remarks sparked a fresh debate between TVK supporters and the ruling DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson strongly defended Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay against opposition allegations of avoiding the media, asserting that he knows precisely when and where to speak.

Responding to reporters' queries here on November 4, he said the Chief Minister cannot be compelled to hold press interactions. "(It's) his decision; he knows when to talk to the press," Wilson said.

Asked about former chief minister M K Stalin's remarks mocking the administration as an "astrology government," the Finance Minister launched a sharp counter-attack against the DMK, accusing the opposition party of "hypocrisy".

"They have double standards. We do not have such standards and there is no need for us to cover up anything. We are clean," Wilson remarked.

On November 4 at a valedictory event, after he visited the Periyar Arivulagam and Science Centre in Coimbatore, Stalin criticised CM Vijay for always consulting the astrologer.

"What dress the Chief Minister should wear, where his office should be located, what 'pottu' (tilak) he should apply -- isn't the astrologer deciding all this in this government?" Stalin had asked.

Related Content
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay - File Photo
Tamil Nadu Former Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin - X/@Udhaystalin
DMK and TVK Leaders - File Photo
Stalin has reportedly called Congress a “backstabber” and ruled out working with the party after the DMK’s split in Tamil Nadu. - File Photo

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