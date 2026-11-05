Tamil Nadu Finance Minister defended TVK chief Vijay's media interaction style against critics.
The minister hit back at DMK leaders for attacking Vijay's public statements and political entry.
The remarks sparked a fresh debate between TVK supporters and the ruling DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson strongly defended Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay against opposition allegations of avoiding the media, asserting that he knows precisely when and where to speak.
Responding to reporters' queries here on November 4, he said the Chief Minister cannot be compelled to hold press interactions. "(It's) his decision; he knows when to talk to the press," Wilson said.
Asked about former chief minister M K Stalin's remarks mocking the administration as an "astrology government," the Finance Minister launched a sharp counter-attack against the DMK, accusing the opposition party of "hypocrisy".
"They have double standards. We do not have such standards and there is no need for us to cover up anything. We are clean," Wilson remarked.
On November 4 at a valedictory event, after he visited the Periyar Arivulagam and Science Centre in Coimbatore, Stalin criticised CM Vijay for always consulting the astrologer.
"What dress the Chief Minister should wear, where his office should be located, what 'pottu' (tilak) he should apply -- isn't the astrologer deciding all this in this government?" Stalin had asked.