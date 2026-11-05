Home Minister Amit Shah praised Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's timeless songs and artistic legacy for fostering harmony across generations.
He emphasized that Hazarika's powerful voice and message of universal brotherhood continue to unite people nationwide.
The homage highlighted Hazarika's pivotal role in elevating Assamese culture and bridging cultural divides in India.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tributes to legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika on his death anniversary, saying the luminous legacy of the Bharat Ratna awardee would continue to enrich India's culture and inspire humanity with the spirit of unity.
Hazarika, popularly known as the Bard of Brahmaputra, died in 2011 in Mumbai. He was conferred India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 2019.
In an X post, Shah said, "On the Punyatithi of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, I offer my deepest tributes."
"The Bard of the Brahmaputra left behind a luminous legacy that will continue to enrich our culture through his timeless music, bring Assam the honour it deserves on the world stage, and inspire humanity with the spirit of unity," he said.
This great artist has left behind a radiant and eternally memorable cultural heritage, the Union minister said.
"Through his timeless songs, it will continue to enrich our culture, bestow upon Assam the honour it deserves on the global stage, and inspire humanity forever with the message of unity," Shah added.
The year-long birth centenary celebration of the musical maestro began on September 8, 2025 and is scheduled to conclude on November 29 in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.