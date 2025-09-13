Assam CM Thanks PM Modi for Honouring Bhupen Hazarika, Healing Old Grievances

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said Modi’s participation healed the wound from the absence of condolences at Hazarika’s 2011 demise.
He praised Hazarika’s music for promoting social responsibility, nationalism, and cultural pride.
The CM lauded the BJP-led government for awarding Bharat Ratna and other honours that celebrate Hazarika’s legacy.
Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his presence at Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary celebrations here, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said it healed the wound people had felt at the ‘failure’ of the then PM to pay respects to the musical maestro on his demise.
Sarma recounted how Hazarika envisioned an equal society through his songs, movies and other creations, and gave the message that music also has a social responsibility, and is not only about entertainment.
Speaking at a programme here as part of Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations, the CM said, "When Bhupen da died (in 2011), the people of Assam wanted a representative of government of India to come and pay respects. We wanted the prime minister to come and lay a garland when he was being cremated.” "But, our dream did not come true," he said, in an apparent reference to the then Congress-led central government and prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was also a Rajya Sabha member from Assam.
"Today, Modi ji has come to be part of Bhupen da's birth centenary celebrations... The way he has shown respect for Bhupen da, the people of Assam will never forget it," Sarma said.
Sarma said Hazarika was a cultural doyen in the league of the greatest the state has produced, who remained committed to roots and social equality.
“Bhupen da understood that songs were not only about entertainment. There should be a social responsibility in the songs and he conveyed it,” he said.
“A deep sense of nationalism also drove him and it was reflected in his creations,” the chief minister said.
Sarma also talked of Hazarika’s contribution to cinema, and said bestowing of the Dadasaheb Bhalke Award on him was testimony of his mastery in that form of art.
He recalled Hazarika’s role in the ‘Satriya’ dance getting recognised as a classical dance form during the maestro’s tenure as president of the Sahitya Akademi.
Sarma also thanked the BJP-led central government for its respect to the 'Bard of Brahmaputra', by bestowing the Bharat Ratna, naming the Dhola-Sadiya bridge after him and releasing a Rs 100 coin in his memory.
“The prime minister’s presence today has given a new sense of pride to Assam. The state government is committed to celebrating the year-long birth centenary of Bhupen da in a solemn and befitting manner,” Sarma added.