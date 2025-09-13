Assam CM Thanks PM Modi for Honouring Bhupen Hazarika, Healing Old Grievances

Speaking at a programme here as part of Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations, the CM said, "When Bhupen da died (in 2011), the people of Assam wanted a representative of government of India to come and pay respects. We wanted the prime minister to come and lay a garland when he was being cremated.” "But, our dream did not come true," he said, in an apparent reference to the then Congress-led central government and prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was also a Rajya Sabha member from Assam.