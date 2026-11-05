Babar Azam's Teammate Makes Explosive Remark, Calls His Fanbase 'Toxic'

Azam Khan calls Babar Azam's fan base toxic during a podcast appearance
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter criticises ignorant fan behaviour
Azam clarifies that he has no issues with Babar or his batting abilities
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has sparked a fresh debate in Pakistan cricket after openly criticising the fan culture surrounding former captain Babar Azam. Speaking on the Backward Point Cricket Podcast, the 27-year-old did not hold back while discussing the behaviour of supporters on social media.
However, Azam was careful to distinguish between his opinion of the batter and his followers, making it clear that his comments were not directed at Babar's cricketing abilities. His remarks have once again brought the issue of online trolling, fan rivalries and criticism of Pakistan's cricketers into the spotlight.
Azam Khan Calls Babar Azam's Fan Base 'Toxic'
During the podcast conversation, Azam highlighted how certain supporters cross the line while defending their favourite cricketers. He suggested that Pakistan's cricketing fan culture can sometimes become ignorant, making it difficult for players and others associated with the sport to express their opinions freely.
“Our cricketers have an ignorant fan base. Of course, there is nothing wrong with Babar or his game, but his fan base is very toxic,” Azam Khan said.
The wicketkeeper-batter's comments were particularly notable because he did not question Babar Azam's talent or achievements. Instead, he directed his criticism towards supporters who resort to abusive behaviour and online attacks when their favourite player faces criticism.
The discussion also touched upon how cricket analysts and former players often receive unpleasant responses for expressing opinions that do not favour certain cricketers.
Babar Azam's Recent Form Under Scrutiny
Azam's remarks come at a time when Babar has been facing scrutiny over his recent performances. The Pakistan batter endured a difficult run in the ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka, managing 118 runs across five matches at an average of 23.60.
He also failed to register a half-century during the competition. His performances have continued to attract attention, with expectations remaining high given his reputation as one of Pakistan's leading batters.
However, Azam Khan's comments underline an important distinction between criticising a player's performances and targeting people who express different opinions. While passionate support remains an integral part of cricket, the wicketkeeper-batter believes that excessive fan behaviour can become problematic.
Babar's cricketing ability was never the subject of Azam's criticism; his message was directed squarely at the behaviour of a section of his supporters.