'Annoying, Wasn't It?': Virat Kohli's RCB Teammate Makes Big Admission After India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI

Jacob Duffy calls bowling to Virat Kohli in the first ODI a frustrating experience
The New Zealand pacer praises Kohli's batting technique and ability to handle bounce
Duffy admires Kohli's patience and behaviour towards his fans
Virat Kohli continued his remarkable run of form with another batting masterclass, guiding India to a five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland, on Wednesday, November 4. The former India captain smashed 74 off just 51 deliveries, making light work of the revised 143-run target in a rain-affected contest.
While Kohli's aggressive approach left the New Zealand bowlers searching for answers, his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate Jacob Duffy had a particularly interesting reaction. The Kiwi pacer admitted that bowling to Kohli was an annoying experience, having already witnessed his brilliance closely during their time together in Bengaluru.
Jacob Duffy Reveals Why Virat Kohli Is Difficult to Bowl Against
Duffy, who shared the RCB dressing room with Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, had already experienced the Indian batter's aggressive strokeplay in the nets. Facing him in an international match, however, offered another reminder of his quality.
Reflecting on Kohli's innings, Duffy jokingly described the experience as frustrating, particularly because India had a relatively small target to chase.
"It was a bit annoying, wasn't it? Small targets like that. If you get a guy to come out with that kind of intent to knock it off, it can just break the chase pretty easily and he's a pretty good guy to do it. Quite impressive, wasn't he?" Duffy said.
The New Zealand pacer was particularly impressed by how comfortably Kohli handled the bounce at Eden Park. He highlighted the batter's ability to get inside short deliveries and use his pull and hook shots effectively, while also possessing the power to attack straight down the ground.
"He got inside those hook shots, pull shots, and then he can whack you down the ground. No surprise, he's a good player. He's done it for a lot of years and he did that to me in the nets a lot in Bangalore," he added.
Duffy further admitted that his time alongside Kohli at RCB had given him some insight into the batter's game, but finding weaknesses remained difficult.
"I did get some intel in the nets over in Bangalore, but there's not many holes in his game, to be fair," he said.
Jacob Duffy Admires Virat Kohli's Handling of Fan Frenzy
Apart from his batting abilities, Duffy also spoke about the extraordinary attention Kohli receives wherever he travels. Having shared flights and travelled alongside the Indian superstar during their RCB commitments, the New Zealand pacer got a glimpse of the lifestyle that comes with being one of cricket's biggest names.
He admitted that the level of attention was difficult to comprehend but praised Kohli and other Indian cricketers for their patience and appreciation towards supporters.
"We got a wee taste of it. Obviously, well, probably more of a taste of it in Bangalore, following him around the airports and sitting on planes with him and stuff. It's a weird life. There's nothing we can fathom," Duffy said.
He further explained that Kohli's ability to remain patient and respectful towards fans was something he admired, despite the constant attention.
"But the local boys and Virat, they're the patient guys. They're the ones that appreciate the fans, and so I've always looked up to him for that reason," he added.
Kohli's 74-run knock helped India secure a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. The two teams will now meet in the second ODI in Wellington on November 8.