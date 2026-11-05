'It Was Evident': Sachin Tendulkar Finally Breaks Silence On Joe Root Closing In On His Legendary Test Record

Sachin Tendulkar praises Joe Root's batting abilities
Tendulkar recalls recognising Root's potential during his Test debut
Root is closing in on Tendulkar's record of 15,921 Test runs.
Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared his thoughts on England's Joe Root, who is steadily moving closer to breaking his long-standing record for the most runs in Test cricket. Root has established himself as one of the finest batters of the modern era, producing remarkable consistency in the longest format.
With the Englishman continuing to add runs to his tally, the possibility of him surpassing Tendulkar's legendary mark has become a major talking point. Interestingly, the Indian great has revealed that he recognised Root's potential during their first meeting on the cricket field.
Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Joe Root's Test Debut Against India
Tendulkar was responding to a fan during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session when he was asked about Joe Root's impressive career and his chances of breaking the all-time Test run-scoring record.
The Master Blaster revealed that he had been impressed with the English batter from his very first appearance in international cricket. Root made his Test debut against India in Nagpur in December 2012, scoring 73 runs in the first innings and remaining unbeaten on 20 in the second.
Tendulkar, who was part of that Indian team, remembered watching the youngster and immediately recognising his potential.
"I've always rated him very highly and it was evident to me in his first test match that he was going to make it big!" Tendulkar said.
Root has certainly lived up to those early expectations, becoming England's most prolific Test batter and one of the leading run-scorers in the history of the format.
How Close Is Joe Root to Sachin Tendulkar's Test Record?
Root currently occupies the second position on the all-time list of highest run-scorers in Test cricket. As of November 2026, he has accumulated 14,278 runs in 169 matches, while Tendulkar remains at the top with 15,921 runs from 200 Tests.
Root is currently 1,643 runs away from surpassing the Indian legend. His consistency and fitness have kept him firmly in contention, although he still has a considerable distance to cover.
Interestingly, Tendulkar also recently saw his record for the most Test half-centuries surpassed by Root, who registered his 69th Test fifty in September 2026, moving past the Indian's tally of 68.
While Root's pursuit of the legendary record continues, Tendulkar's comments underline the respect he has for the Englishman's extraordinary career.