IPL Impact Player Rule: Will BCCI Continue The Controversial Rule For 2027 Season?

IPL Impact Player rule likely to continue for the 2027 season
At least four franchises reportedly opposed its withdrawal
BCCI had sought feedback from all 10 teams in August
The Indian Premier League's (IPL) much-debated Impact Player rule is likely to remain in place for the 2027 season, despite facing criticism from several prominent cricketers over the last few years.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had sought feedback from all 10 franchises in August to understand their views on the rule. However, with teams already preparing their strategies for the upcoming mini-auction, removing it at this stage could create significant complications for franchises.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Impact Player rule is expected to continue for at least another season, with the upcoming edition being the final one before the next mega-auction cycle.
IPL Impact Player Rule Likely to Continue in 2027
Although the BCCI has not issued an official confirmation to franchises, the current indications suggest that the rule will stay for IPL 2027. The primary reason behind the expected continuation is that teams have already built their squads and auction strategies around the existing playing conditions.
"The next edition will be the last before a mega auction cycle and a rule change now would be too late for the teams. It's unlikely there would be any change," an IPL official told Hindustan Times.
The report further revealed that the BCCI had approached franchises in August to seek their opinions on the controversial regulation. Several teams reportedly backed its continuation, with concerns that removing it at this stage could disrupt their squad planning.
"At least four teams had informed IPL that withdrawal of the rule this late would hamper their strategy significantly,” an IPL team official said.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are among the franchises whose squad composition reflects an aggressive batting-first approach, with additional batting depth provided by the Impact Player option.
Why Has the Impact Player Rule Faced Criticism?
Introduced in IPL 2023, the rule allows teams to bring in one substitute player during a match, providing additional tactical flexibility. However, it has divided opinion among players, coaches and cricket experts.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have previously expressed reservations about the regulation, particularly its impact on genuine all-rounders and the balance between bat and ball.
The rule has also contributed to the rise in high-scoring encounters, with teams enjoying greater batting depth and freedom to attack.