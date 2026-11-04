WPL 2027 Schedule Announced: RCB To Face Mumbai Indians In Season Opener In Vadodara - Check Dates

BCCI has announced the full WPL 2027 schedule on Wednesday
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin their title defence against Mumbai Indians in Vadodara on January 14, 2027
All 22 matches, including playoffs, will be split evenly between Vadodara and Mumbai
WPL 2027 will open in Vadodara on January 14, 2027, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing former champions Mumbai Indians in the first match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India unveiled the full schedule on Wednesday.
All 22 fixtures, playoffs included, will be split evenly between Vadodara and Mumbai, with 11 matches at each venue. Every game is slated for 7:30 pm IST.
The season begins in Vadodara and ends in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bengaluru return as the titleholders after their 2026 triumph.
Vadodara To Mumbai
Vadodara will host the first leg from January 14 to January 24, with the five franchises playing 11 matches there to launch the title race.
From January 26, the action shifts to Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India, which will stage the other 11 games. The league stage wraps up on February 3.
Playoff Path
The table-toppers will advance straight to the final. The sides in second and third place will meet in the Eliminator on Friday, February 5, and the winner will earn the remaining final berth.
The championship match is set for Sunday, February 7, at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
RCB And Auction
RCB are back as champions after their 2026 title win under Smriti Mandhana, their second WPL crown. They beat Delhi Capitals in the Vadodara final, according to PTI, as reported by Economic Times.
Mumbai Indians and RCB have each collected two titles since the league started in 2023. Delhi Capitals have now fallen in four finals without winning the trophy.
Last season was held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. This year’s final shifts to Mumbai. The squad shuffle is also done after the October 28 auction in Kochi, where UP Warriorz paid Rs 1.10 crore for Australia captain Sophie Molineux, the day’s highest bid. Delhi Capitals brought in India batter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh, the highest price for an Indian player.
WPL 2027 Full Schedule
|Match No.
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Match 1
|Thu, 14 Jan 2027
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
|BCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)
|7:30 PM
|Match 2
|Fri, 15 Jan 2027
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
|BCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)
|7:30 PM
|Match 3
|Sat, 16 Jan 2027
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|BCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)
|7:30 PM
|Match 4
|Sun, 17 Jan 2027
|UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
|BCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)
|7:30 PM
|Match 5
|Mon, 18 Jan 2027
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|BCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)
|7:30 PM
|Match 6
|Tue, 19 Jan 2027
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz
|BCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)
|7:30 PM
|Match 7
|Wed, 20 Jan 2027
|Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|BCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)
|7:30 PM
|Match 8
|Thu, 21 Jan 2027
|UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
|BCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)
|7:30 PM
|Match 9
|Fri, 22 Jan 2027
|Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|BCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)
|7:30 PM
|Match 10
|Sat, 23 Jan 2027
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|BCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)
|7:30 PM
|Match 11
|Sun, 24 Jan 2027
|UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
|BCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)
|7:30 PM
|Match 12
|Tue, 26 Jan 2027
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|Match 13
|Wed, 27 Jan 2027
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|Match 14
|Thu, 28 Jan 2027
|Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
|CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|Match 15
|Fri, 29 Jan 2027
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
|CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|Match 16
|Sat, 30 Jan 2027
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
|CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|Match 17
|Sun, 31 Jan 2027
|UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|Match 18
|Mon, 01 Feb 2027
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|Match 19
|Tue, 02 Feb 2027
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants
|CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|Match 20
|Wed, 03 Feb 2027
|UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
|CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|Eliminator
|Fri, 05 Feb 2027
|2nd Place vs 3rd Place
|CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|Final
|Sun, 07 Feb 2027
|1st Place vs Eliminator Winner
|CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM