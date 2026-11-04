WPL 2027 Schedule Announced: RCB To Face Mumbai Indians In Season Opener In Vadodara - Check Dates

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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BCCI has announced the WPL 2027 schedule, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Mumbai Indians in the opener in Vadodara on January 14. All 22 matches, including playoffs, will be split between Vadodara and Mumbai, with the final at Brabourne Stadium on February 7

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WPL 2027 Schedule Announced BCCI Date Venue
BCCI has announced the full WPL 2027 schedule on Wednesday. Photo: X/Women's Premier League
Summary of this article

  • BCCI has announced the full WPL 2027 schedule on Wednesday

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin their title defence against Mumbai Indians in Vadodara on January 14, 2027

  • All 22 matches, including playoffs, will be split evenly between Vadodara and Mumbai

WPL 2027 will open in Vadodara on January 14, 2027, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing former champions Mumbai Indians in the first match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India unveiled the full schedule on Wednesday.

All 22 fixtures, playoffs included, will be split evenly between Vadodara and Mumbai, with 11 matches at each venue. Every game is slated for 7:30 pm IST.

The season begins in Vadodara and ends in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bengaluru return as the titleholders after their 2026 triumph.

Vadodara To Mumbai

Vadodara will host the first leg from January 14 to January 24, with the five franchises playing 11 matches there to launch the title race.

From January 26, the action shifts to Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India, which will stage the other 11 games. The league stage wraps up on February 3.

Playoff Path

The table-toppers will advance straight to the final. The sides in second and third place will meet in the Eliminator on Friday, February 5, and the winner will earn the remaining final berth.

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The championship match is set for Sunday, February 7, at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB And Auction

RCB are back as champions after their 2026 title win under Smriti Mandhana, their second WPL crown. They beat Delhi Capitals in the Vadodara final, according to PTI, as reported by Economic Times.

Mumbai Indians and RCB have each collected two titles since the league started in 2023. Delhi Capitals have now fallen in four finals without winning the trophy.

Last season was held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. This year’s final shifts to Mumbai. The squad shuffle is also done after the October 28 auction in Kochi, where UP Warriorz paid Rs 1.10 crore for Australia captain Sophie Molineux, the day’s highest bid. Delhi Capitals brought in India batter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh, the highest price for an Indian player.

WPL 2027 Full Schedule

Match No.DateFixtureVenueTime (IST)
Match 1Thu, 14 Jan 2027Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai IndiansBCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)7:30 PM
Match 2Fri, 15 Jan 2027Gujarat Giants vs UP WarriorzBCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)7:30 PM
Match 3Sat, 16 Jan 2027Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers BengaluruBCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)7:30 PM
Match 4Sun, 17 Jan 2027UP Warriorz vs Mumbai IndiansBCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)7:30 PM
Match 5Mon, 18 Jan 2027Gujarat Giants vs Delhi CapitalsBCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)7:30 PM
Match 6Tue, 19 Jan 2027Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP WarriorzBCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)7:30 PM
Match 7Wed, 20 Jan 2027Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai IndiansBCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)7:30 PM
Match 8Thu, 21 Jan 2027UP Warriorz vs Delhi CapitalsBCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)7:30 PM
Match 9Fri, 22 Jan 2027Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers BengaluruBCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)7:30 PM
Match 10Sat, 23 Jan 2027Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai IndiansBCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)7:30 PM
Match 11Sun, 24 Jan 2027UP Warriorz vs Gujarat GiantsBCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara)7:30 PM
Match 12Tue, 26 Jan 2027Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BengaluruCCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM
Match 13Wed, 27 Jan 2027Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat GiantsCCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM
Match 14Thu, 28 Jan 2027Mumbai Indians vs UP WarriorzCCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM
Match 15Fri, 29 Jan 2027Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi CapitalsCCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM
Match 16Sat, 30 Jan 2027Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat GiantsCCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM
Match 17Sun, 31 Jan 2027UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers BengaluruCCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM
Match 18Mon, 01 Feb 2027Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai IndiansCCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM
Match 19Tue, 02 Feb 2027Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat GiantsCCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM
Match 20Wed, 03 Feb 2027UP Warriorz vs Delhi CapitalsCCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM
EliminatorFri, 05 Feb 20272nd Place vs 3rd PlaceCCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM
FinalSun, 07 Feb 20271st Place vs Eliminator WinnerCCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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