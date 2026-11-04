WPL 2027 Schedule Announced: RCB To Face Mumbai Indians In Season Opener In Vadodara - Check Dates

Last season was held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. This year’s final shifts to Mumbai. The squad shuffle is also done after the October 28 auction in Kochi, where UP Warriorz paid Rs 1.10 crore for Australia captain Sophie Molineux, the day’s highest bid. Delhi Capitals brought in India batter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh, the highest price for an Indian player.