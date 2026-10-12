Mumbai Indians Secure Landmark First WPL Trade By Signing USA Left-Arm Pacer Tara Norris From UP Warriorz

Mumbai Indians completed their first-ever WPL trade by signing USA left-arm pacer Tara Norris
Norris transitions from MI London to the WPL squad, bringing valuable global T20 experience
Her arrival adds depth, versatility, and left-arm variation to the bowling attack ahead of the WPL 2027 season
Mumbai Indians have completed their first-ever trade in the Women’s Premier League, bringing USA international and left-arm pacer Tara Norris into the squad from the UP Warriorz. The move marks a milestone moment for the franchise, signalling its intent to strengthen the team ahead of the upcoming WPL 2027 season.
Norris is no stranger to the Mumbai Indians family. She was previously part of MI London, and her switch to the WPL squad is a natural next step in a journey that continues within the One Family. The transition reflects the franchise’s commitment to nurturing talent across its global network and giving players the chance to grow within a familiar culture.
Norris already has a place in WPL history. Playing for Delhi Capitals on 5 March 2023, she took 5/29 in four overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the first five-wicket haul in the league. Her wickets included Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight and Richa Ghosh, and Bangalore were restricted to 163/8 while chasing 224.
She was also the first player from an Associate nation picked at a WPL auction. In her debut season she played five matches for Delhi and took seven wickets.
Who Is Tara Norris?
Norris is a left-arm seam option who bowls with pace and has a record of taking early wickets, which gives Mumbai’s attack more variety. As an Associate-nation player, she also isn’t subject to the overseas-player restrictions that limit other foreign signings, so squad selection becomes more flexible.
Norris has taken 58 wickets in 79 T20 innings at an economy rate of 6.44, according to figures reported earlier this year. Her best T20 return remains the 5/29 in the WPL. She made her international debut for the USA in 2021.
The 27-year-old was born in Philadelphia and raised in Spain and England. She made her county debut for Sussex in 2014, aged 15, and has played for Southern Vipers, Lancashire Thunder and London Spirit. She was part of London Spirit’s 2024 Hundred title win.
As preparations for WPL 2027 begin, the addition of Tara Norris represents a thoughtful step in shaping a well-rounded and balanced side. Norris offers the captain and coaching staff another reliable option, whether in the powerplay, through the middle overs or at the death.