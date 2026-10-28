WPL 2027 Auction: Sophie Molineux Bags Rs 1.10 Crore Deal With UP Warriorz – Check Top 10 Costliest Signings

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Sophie Molineux became the costliest buy at the WPL 2027 auction, joining UP Warriorz for Rs 1.10 crore, while Delhi Capitals signed Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh. Seven players fetched Rs 30 lakh each as franchises strengthened their squads ahead of the January 14 start

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WPL 2027 Auction: Sophie Molineux Rs 1.10 Crore Deal UP Warriorz – Check Top 10 Costliest Signings
Sophie Molineux joins UP Warriorz for Rs 1.10 crore, the auction’s biggest buy. Photo: X/ICC
Summary of this article

  • Sophie Molineux joins UP Warriorz for Rs 1.10 crore, the auction’s biggest buy

  • Delhi Capitals sign Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh

  • Seven players fetch Rs 30 lakh each, including Sneh Rana and Grace Harris

Australia captain Sophie Molineux emerged as the most expensive player at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28, after UP Warriorz secured her services for Rs 1.10 crore. The upcoming edition of the tournament is scheduled to begin on January 14.

Molineux was the third player sold at the auction and topped the list of purchases as franchises began strengthening their squads for the new season.

The Australian all-rounder, who led her country to the Women’s T20 World Cup title earlier this year, will bring international leadership and all-round ability to the UP Warriorz setup.

Delhi Capitals also made a significant move, signing Indian batter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh. Mumbai Indians competed for the hard-hitting batter, but Delhi Capitals eventually won the bidding to add her to their squad.

G Kamalini, who spent the previous two WPL seasons with Mumbai Indians, has joined Gujarat Giants for Rs 40 lakh. Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen also secured a Rs 40 lakh deal, moving to Royal Challengers Bengaluru after representing Delhi Capitals from 2023 to 2025.

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WPL 2027 Auction: Top Buys And Biggest Signings

Here is a look at the most expensive players signed at the WPL 2027 auction so far, along with their respective franchises and auction prices.

PLAYERCOUNTRYROLEBASE PRICE (INR)SIGNED BYSIGNED FOR (INR)
Sophie MolineuxAustraliaAll-rounder50 lakhUP Warriorz1.10 crore
Kiran NavgireIndiaBatter40 lakhDelhi Capitals75 lakh
G KamaliniIndiaBatter40 lakhGujarat Giants40 lakh
Jess JonassenAustraliaAll-rounder40 lakhRoyal Challengers Bengaluru40 lakh
Orla PrendergastIrelandAll-rounder30 lakhGujarat Giants30 lakh
Sneh RanaIndiaAll-rounder30 lakhUP Warriorz30 lakh
Grace HarrisAustraliaAll-rounder30 lakhUP Warriorz30 lakh
Sushma VermaIndiaWicketkeeper30 lakhUP Warriorz30 lakh
Tejal HasabnisIndiaBatter30 lakhRoyal Challengers Bengaluru30 lakh
Asha SobhanaIndiaSpinner30 lakhUP Warriorz30 lakh

UP Warriorz added further depth to their squad by signing India all-rounder Sneh Rana and former India wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh each.

Verma's signing could help address the franchise's need for a specialist wicketkeeper after they lacked a frontline option in the previous season.

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