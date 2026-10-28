WPL 2027 Auction: Sophie Molineux Bags Rs 1.10 Crore Deal With UP Warriorz – Check Top 10 Costliest Signings

Sophie Molineux joins UP Warriorz for Rs 1.10 crore, the auction’s biggest buy
Delhi Capitals sign Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh
Seven players fetch Rs 30 lakh each, including Sneh Rana and Grace Harris
Australia captain Sophie Molineux emerged as the most expensive player at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28, after UP Warriorz secured her services for Rs 1.10 crore. The upcoming edition of the tournament is scheduled to begin on January 14.
Molineux was the third player sold at the auction and topped the list of purchases as franchises began strengthening their squads for the new season.
The Australian all-rounder, who led her country to the Women’s T20 World Cup title earlier this year, will bring international leadership and all-round ability to the UP Warriorz setup.
Delhi Capitals also made a significant move, signing Indian batter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh. Mumbai Indians competed for the hard-hitting batter, but Delhi Capitals eventually won the bidding to add her to their squad.
G Kamalini, who spent the previous two WPL seasons with Mumbai Indians, has joined Gujarat Giants for Rs 40 lakh. Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen also secured a Rs 40 lakh deal, moving to Royal Challengers Bengaluru after representing Delhi Capitals from 2023 to 2025.
WPL 2027 Auction: Top Buys And Biggest Signings
Here is a look at the most expensive players signed at the WPL 2027 auction so far, along with their respective franchises and auction prices.
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|ROLE
|BASE PRICE (INR)
|SIGNED BY
|SIGNED FOR (INR)
|Sophie Molineux
|Australia
|All-rounder
|50 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|1.10 crore
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|Batter
|40 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|75 lakh
|G Kamalini
|India
|Batter
|40 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|40 lakh
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|All-rounder
|40 lakh
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|40 lakh
|Orla Prendergast
|Ireland
|All-rounder
|30 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|30 lakh
|Sneh Rana
|India
|All-rounder
|30 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|30 lakh
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|All-rounder
|30 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|30 lakh
|Sushma Verma
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|30 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|30 lakh
|Tejal Hasabnis
|India
|Batter
|30 lakh
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|30 lakh
|Asha Sobhana
|India
|Spinner
|30 lakh
|UP Warriorz
|30 lakh
UP Warriorz added further depth to their squad by signing India all-rounder Sneh Rana and former India wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh each.
Verma's signing could help address the franchise's need for a specialist wicketkeeper after they lacked a frontline option in the previous season.