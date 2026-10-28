India Invites Pakistan To SCO Forum 18 Months After Operation Sindoor

India will hold the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's first Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. Pakistan is one of the 10 member states invited to the three-day meeting, and Pakistan's Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurungzeb Khan Khichi, has also received an invitation. Islamabad has not yet said who will attend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to open the forum, which will draw representatives from more than 25 countries to Purana Quila. The Ministry of Culture is running the event with the Ministry of External Affairs.