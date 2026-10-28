US Ambassador Mike Waltz, Cuba’s Foreign Minister Trade Barbs At UN Assembly

🇨🇺 Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez confronted US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz at the podium and called him "a liar" during Tuesday's General Assembly debate on Washington's decades-long embargo of Cuba, as a US oil blockade strangles the island. Since February, the US has intercepted tankers bound for Cuba, cutting off the fuel that runs its power plants, water pumps and hospitals. Blackouts have stretched to 22 hours a day. By June, food production had fallen about 60%, medicine supplies had dropped to roughly 30% of normal and infant mortality had risen significantly, according to the UN human rights office. Waltz blamed Cuba's government for the crisis and accused Fidel Castro of sending gay people, Christians and Afro-Cubans to concentration camps, EFE reported. As the Cuban delegation banged on tables, Waltz shouted: "Back away! Do you understand who you're dealing with? This is the United States of America. Back up." Rodríguez accused Waltz of "lying shamelessly" and attacking "the dignity of the Cuban people," as General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman threatened to suspend the session. The Assembly is set to vote on its annual resolution condemning the U.S. embargo this week. https://t.co/lRkczVYHp5 https://t.co/OgGOG1ukdu